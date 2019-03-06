‘A living hell for the deli department,’ but a good deal for you: Publix subs on sale

Start your salivating.
Because Publix subs are going on sale.
We’re talking all of them, with every type of luncheon meat imaginable: turkey, ham, roast beef, chicken tenders. The whole lot.
Fixings aren’t extra, either, so go to town. You’ll only have to lay out $5.99, plus tax.
A handmade, full-size, 12-inch sub from the supermarket chain whose motto is “Where shopping is a pleasure,” can run the average consumer around $9. So you do the math.
The offer won’t last long:
The deal is good from Thursday through Sunday, if you wait in line in person or order online.
The unofficial favorite remains, of course, the chicken tender sub. How popular is this crispy meets crunchy sandwich? There’s a whole Twitter account devoted to whether the thing is on sale or not.
The organizers behind the “Are Publix Chicken Tenders Subs on Sale?” Twitter page heralded the happy news on Monday with a post, saying, “Hey, the $5,99 deal is true. My store manager told me. He said it’s only three days because it’s a living hell for the deli department.”
And Publix confirmed,
“We enjoy surprising and delighting our customers with ways to save and enjoy their favorite products and offerings,” said a spokeswoman from the Lakeland-based company. “The Pub Sub promotion had a successful run last summer and we’re looking forward to bringing it back for our customers. Have a great rest of the week!”
