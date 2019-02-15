‘It’s a true dive bar’: Stratford’s in Hollywood closing its doors after 81 years

You won’t have Stratford’s to kick around anymore.
Hollywood’s oldest dive will be serving its last drinks later this year.
The 81-year-old institution is closing to make way for (yes) a medical marijuana treatment center, the Sun Sentinel first reported.
The place is still bopping. A bartender answered the phone around 5 p.m. Friday and you could hear the din of the happy hour crowd. She told a Herald reporter she had to hang up because there were too many customers.
Safe to say, many people will be sorry to see Stratford’s go. Amazingly, it was hard to find a harsh critic on online review site Yelp:
“Great spot to chill out and watch the game with some friends and beers are always cold and at a great price,” wrote one commenter.
“The bartenders are all friendly, the customer service is good, the drinks are always cold and there is one of those new up to date jukeboxes with a large selection of music to play,” posted another.
“It’s a true dive bar inside,” enthused yet another. “I mean that in the best way.”
A bit of history: Al Stratford opened his namesake haunt, reportedly the first bar in Hollywood, on Federal Highway in 1938 and moved it to its current location at 2910 Hollywood Blvd. six years later. Stratford’s late grandson, former Hollywood Commissioner Guy Roper, took the reins in 1973, selling it in 2011.
“Al was an Englishman and bookmaker who was very generous, outgoing and a likable guy,” Roper said of his grandfather in a 2000 Miami Herald article. “Everyone knew him and loved him in town.”
Though still popular, Stratford’s does not have a strong social media presence (they are way too old school). You can call the bar at 954-920-6159 and find out if they are running any specials as the closing date looms.
Just don’t ring during happy hour.
