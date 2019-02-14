The FDA’s got a warning about tahini linked to a salmonella outbreak

Though the salmonella outbreak related to tahini appears over, the FDA still advises consumers to avoid six brands of tahini imported from Israel, most of which have been recalled.
Tuesday, the FDA issued a public health alert concerning Soom Foods Chocolate Sweet Tahini Halva Spread in 1-ounce packages after reporting FDA testing of samples found salmonella.
This was an addition to a “do not eat” product list that includes Achdut LTD products Achva, Achdut, S&F, Pepperwood and other Soom brand Tahini, Whole Tahini, Organic Tahini and Seasoned Tahini in 15-ounce, 16-ounce, 17.6-ounce and 635-ounce containers. The lot Nos. are 18-097 to 18-141 and their expiration dates are April 7, 2020 and May 21, 2020. Also on that list is Baron’s brand tahini with an expiration date of May 5, 2021.
All those have been recalled as have been Soom 12-ounce Chocolate Sweet Tahini Halva Spread, lot No. 18-123.
“Some brands of tahini manufactured by Achdut Ltd. may lack specific dates or may have labels that are written in Hebrew,” the FDA cautions. “Consumers who have purchased a tahini product and are uncertain of where the product was manufactured or cannot identify the brand by lot codes or expiration dates should discard the product or return the food to the store for a refund.”
Customers with questions can contact Achdut LTD at 972-3-9068020, Sunday through Thursday, 1 a.m. to 10 a.m., Eastern time.
The FDA and the CDC investigated a small salmonella outbreak they eventually linked to tahini that hit five people in Hawaii, Michigan and New York last fall.
Salmonella hits 1.2 million people in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It usually brings four days to a week of diarrhea, stomachaches and fever. For about 23,000 people each year, the diarrhea becomes bloody enough for hospitalization.
