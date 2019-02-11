This water sold at Publix, Walmart and Winn-Dixie has flavoring. Possibly, plastic, too

The possible presence of soft plastic caused 18 lots of Cold Pressed Juice Watermelon WTRMLN WTR Original 12 packs to be recalled Friday.
Publix, Winn-Dixie and Walmart announced the latest not-food-in-your-food recall Friday. The FDA announced it Monday afternoon.
World Waters described the problem as “the potential presence of soft plastic that may be loosely floating in some of the finished products.” How this happened wasn’t explained.
The packs were distributed nationwide from Dec. 22 through Tuesday. The affected lot Nos. are:
AC02919, AW00219, AW00319, AW00419, AW00719, AW00919, AW01019, AW01419, AW01619, AW01719, AW01819, AW02419, AW34618, AW34718, AW35318, AW35418, AW36018 and AW36118.
Publix said the three lot codes sold in its stores were AW00319, AW02419 and AW01019.
World Waters will give customers a coupon for replacement with proof of purchase. Those with questions can call the company at 1-800-981-8973, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.
customercare@wtrmlnwtr.com.
