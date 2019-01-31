Food & Drink

Publix recalled its Deli Popcorn Chicken. It might have something other than chicken

By David J. Neal

January 31, 2019 10:40 PM

Publix is recalling popcorn chicken sold in recent weeks in delis at stores throughout Florida and three other states for the possible presence of foreign material.
Publix made the latest list of not-food-in-your-food Thursday night, pulling the Publix Deli Popcorn Chicken sold at its hot counter and in its refrigerated sections over the last two weeks.

“Foreign material from the production facility” was found in the chicken, the supermarket chain Tweeted. Pilgrim’s Pride, through its company Pierce Chicken, makes the popcorn poultry for Publix.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director said via the Publix website.

The recalled chicken went to all Florida stores and some stores in southern Georgia, southern and coastal South Carolina and southern Alabama. The chicken was sold from Jan. 17 through Thursday. Customers can return the chicken for a full refund. Those with questions can call Publix at 1-800-242-1227.

