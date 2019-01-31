Publix recalled its Deli Popcorn Chicken. It might have something other than chicken

Publix made the latest list of not-food-in-your-food Thursday night, pulling the Publix Deli Popcorn Chicken sold at its hot counter and in its refrigerated sections over the last two weeks.
“Foreign material from the production facility” was found in the chicken, the supermarket chain Tweeted. Pilgrim’s Pride, through its company Pierce Chicken, makes the popcorn poultry for Publix.
Read Next
Rubber chicken? Plastic pollo? Either way, 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets got recalled
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Read Next
More than 68,000 pounds of chicken recalled after wood was found by some customers
“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director said via the Publix website.
The recalled chicken went to all Florida stores and some stores in southern Georgia, southern and coastal South Carolina and southern Alabama. The chicken was sold from Jan. 17 through Thursday. Customers can return the chicken for a full refund. Those with questions can call Publix at 1-800-242-1227.
Comments