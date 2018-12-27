More listeria found means another multi-state, international recall of packaged salad

After Canadian inspectors found listeria in a random sample of Eat Smart Salad Shake Ups Sweet Kale variety, California-based manufacturer Apio recalled all the Salad Shake Ups produced on that day.
If this sounds familiar, the exact same thing happened back on Dec. 15. This time, the affected lot number is 112 346, which can be found on the packaging near the best by date of Dec. 29.
Otherwise, this recall involves the same 5.5-ounce single-serve bowls of salad and the same varieties: Tropical Lime, Raspberry Acai, Avocado Ranch, Asian Sesame and the aforementioned Sweet Kale. And the product went to the same 13 states (Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania) and five Canadian provinces (Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan).
If you have any of the above salads, return it to the store for a refund or toss it.
Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should not consume it. Those with questions can call Apio at 1-800-626-2746, Monday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Eastern time.
Listeria hits 1,600 in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths when pregnant women get it. It can also bring death to the elderly and newborns.
