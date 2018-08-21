The company found listeria, and it has recalled packaged sandwiches in 11 states

One lot of Premo Brand turkey and cheese wedge-shaped sandwiches was recalled Tuesday, the second listeria-connected recall of the company’s packaged sandwiches in a month.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“This was brought to our attention by JLM after additional environmental testing initiated by the Food and Drug Administration following a previous recall returned positive test results for potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes,” Lipari Foods wrote in an FDA-posted recall notice.

JLM is Lipari’s sister company and made the Premo Brand sandwiches in this recall and the Premo Brand turkey and Swiss subs in the July 28 recall.

The recall announced Tuesday covers lot No. 08201808 with a best by date of Aug. 31. The sandwiches went to Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Those with the sandwiches should return them for a refund or throw them in the trash. Anyone with questions can call Lipari at 800-729-3354, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

Listeria causes listeriosis, which infects 1,600 people and kills about 260 in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Senior citizens, young children and people with damaged immune systems have the greatest vulnerability to listeriosis.