Man confesses to Bradenton murder, says he ‘found Jehovah’ and couldn’t live with guilt

Nearly a decade after Nicole Rose Scott was found dead and partially naked in a ditch alongside University Parkway in Bradenton, the man long suspected of killing her walked into the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and confessed to deputies.

Benjamin Moulton, 43, detailed for homicide detectives how he killed Scott in a fit of rage, and was able to provide details about the homicide case that were never made public.

Moulton told detectives that he had since “found Jehovah and couldn’t live with the guilt anymore,” the sheriff’s office announced in a news release.

Scott was believed to have been a prostitute, and Moulton had been suspected of being a client of hers, but detectives could never determine a motive or find enough evidence to charge him when the murder occurred in 2011.

Moulton was charged with murder and booked into the Manatee County jail following his confession.

On Dec. 11, 2011, Scott’s body was spotted by a man riding a motorcycle on that Sunday morning where University Parkway ended at the time, near The Concession luxury home development. The area was wooded and desolate at the time.

Scott had trauma to her face, and an autopsy determined she had been strangled and her body dropped off within two hours of being found.

Moulton’s name was not made public at the time detectives questioned him, and he had denied having anything to do with Scott’s death, authorities said.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 11:46 AM.