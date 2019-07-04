Lightning strike injures a dozen people at Fourth of July celebration in SC, reports say

Lightning safety tips from National Weather Service Lightning is more dangerous than many people think. Watch this fun and informative video from the National Weather Service in Missoula so that you will learn how to be safe! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lightning is more dangerous than many people think. Watch this fun and informative video from the National Weather Service in Missoula so that you will learn how to be safe!

As many as a dozen people were hurt in a lightning strike during Fourth of July festivities in Georgetown County, South Carolina, fire officials said.

Some of the injured were hospitalized, TV station WCSC reports.

It happened around 2 p.m. near the Lawshe Plantation, a 1,000-acre wildlife habitat along the Black River, 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach.

Four of the 12 people in the group were unresponsive when emergency responders arrived, reported WCBD.

At least three were hospitalized, including one in critical condition and two with minor injuries, according to TV station WCVI.

The injuries occurred when lightning struck a tree, and those standing nearby were stunned by the shock, according to the station.

The group of “family and friends” ranged in age from 9 to 46, including Billie Camlin who said the bolt felt “like a shock through your body. Indescribable,” reported WPDE.

“We were just sitting in the river waiting for the storm to blow over. The lightning hit the tree and ran through all of us,” witness Joseph Dalzell told the station.

The National Lightning Safety Council says there have been six lightning related fatalities so far this year in the United States.