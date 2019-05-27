Latest News
Two dead, one injured after crash sets car on fire near Miami International Airport
Miami-Dade Police detectives are investigating a car crash that left two people dead and a third critically injured Monday afternoon near Miami Springs.
The accident took place at about 12:30 p.m. in the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 57th Avenue, just north of Miami International Airport, said Andrea Rudchenco, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
At least two cars were involved. WPLG Local 10 reported a vehicle attempted to turn right on Northwest 36th Street but was hit by another car that was traveling north on Northwest 57th Avenue. The second car then hit a light pole and caugh ont fire, just feet from a gas station.
Two adults were killed at the scene. Paramedics took a third one to the Ryder Trauma Center in Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their identities were not made public, according to NBC 6.
The east and westbound lanes of Northwest 36th Street between Northwest 57th Avenue and Northwest 72nd Avenue are currently shut down due to the crash.
