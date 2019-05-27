Two dead, one injured after crash sets car on fire near Miami International Airport

The aftermath of an automobile accident on NW 36th Street and 56 Avenue in Miami Springs, May 27, 2019. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami-Dade Police detectives are investigating a car crash that left two people dead and a third critically injured Monday afternoon near Miami Springs.

The accident took place at about 12:30 p.m. in the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 57th Avenue, just north of Miami International Airport, said Andrea Rudchenco, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

At least two cars were involved. WPLG Local 10 reported a vehicle attempted to turn right on Northwest 36th Street but was hit by another car that was traveling north on Northwest 57th Avenue. The second car then hit a light pole and caugh ont fire, just feet from a gas station.

#EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video captures the moment of impact. @MiamiDadePD are on the scene of a crash in Miami Springs at NW 36th Street & 57th Avenue. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/aimVUEM03Q — Liane Morejon WPLG (@LianeWPLG) May 27, 2019

Two adults were killed at the scene. Paramedics took a third one to the Ryder Trauma Center in Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their identities were not made public, according to NBC 6.

The east and westbound lanes of Northwest 36th Street between Northwest 57th Avenue and Northwest 72nd Avenue are currently shut down due to the crash.