Dolphins linebacker Nate Orchard : "I can rush the passer. I just need an opportunity and I think it's here with the Dolphins. I'm grateful for it." May 21, 2019 04:40 PM

Miami Dolphins linebacker Nate Orchard talks to the media after the Dolphins Organized Team Activities at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Davie.