Cops looking for a thief with machete and braids who stole from a Miami flea market

Police are on the lookout for a machete-wielding thief they said stole money from The Village Flea Market & Mall and struck an employee.

The suspect, who police said has long braids and could be male or female, took money from a business inside the market and hit an employee before leaving the area, Miami Dade Police said. Officers responded to the market, at 7900 NW 27th Ave., just after 4:20 p.m.

The store employee was not injured in the incident. No other description of the suspect was released Wednesday evening.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available