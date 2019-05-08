Miami student brought pepper spray to a fist fight. 20 kids needed medical attention

Miami Norland Senior High School pportal@miamiherald.com

About 20 students at Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens were treated for pepper-spray inhalation Wednesday after a fight in the school’s auditorium, police said.

A young girl involved in a “huge fight” discharged the pepper spray, and she is believed to be in custody, Miami Gardens Police spokesman Officer Carlos Austin said. There were no weapons used in the fight.

Miami-Dade Schools Police responded to the school, 1193 NW 193rd St., and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated the affected students as a precaution.

The fight involved two female students, and a third female student discharged the pepper spray, said Miami-Dade Schools spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego.

Gonzalez-Diego said the school is safe and that disciplinary action would be taken against those involved.

Miami Herald Staff Writer Charles Rabin contributed to this report