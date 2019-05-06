A Keys man beat a woman with a conch shell, police said. Then he went to bed

Calvin Joseph Teal Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A Florida Keys man was jailed Sunday afternoon after police said he beat a woman with a conch shell and then threw her into a canal before heading off to bed.

Calvin Joseph Teal, 38, of Big Coppitt Key, was arrested on felony charges of aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and smuggling contraband into the jail.

At about 1 p.m. Sunday, Monroe County deputies responded to a report of a woman bleeding from the head at Teal’s home on Riviera Drive on Big Coppitt, which is about nine miles north of Key West.

They found a 44-year-old woman bleeding profusely from a large gash to her head, said Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. She also had multiple bruises on her body.

The woman told deputies Teal had beaten her, threw her to the ground and then threw her into a canal. Police found blood-stained floors inside the home, along with bloody paper towels stuffed into the kitchen trash, and a blood trail leading down a hallway to the bedroom where Teal was sleeping.

Teal was arrested.

A neighbor told police he heard a loud splash and saw the woman in a canal. He helped her out of the water.

While Teal was being booked into the Stock Island Detention Center, deputies found a bottle on him that contained 34 Xanax pills.