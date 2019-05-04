Latest News
Country House wins wild Kentucky Derby by disqualification
UPDATE: In a stunning reversal, Maximum Security was disqualified from the Kentucky Derby. Country House, a long shot, was named the winner.
From the grandstands of Churchill Downs, well-dressed, mostly mild-mannered Kentucky Derby goers stayed dry and watched as the infield readied themselves for the predicted rain.
