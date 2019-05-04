Latest News

Country House wins wild Kentucky Derby by disqualification

By Suzy Mast

Flavien Prat rides Country House to victory during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. Luis Saez on Maximum Security finished first but was disqualified. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum AP

UPDATE: In a stunning reversal, Maximum Security was disqualified from the Kentucky Derby. Country House, a long shot, was named the winner.

