Legislature agrees to budget with details pending. DeSantis didn’t get all he wanted.

The Florida Legislature has a budget. How much, exactly? We don't yet know.





But lawmakers Tuesday night came to an agreement on all the major issues, and as of midnight, they were still working to get the budget finalized and printed.

The last few unresolved issues between the House and Senate hinged on higher education and the environment.

Lawmakers settled those, although not entirely to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ liking.

The budget includes about $682 million for environmental needs, such as Everglades restoration and protection of Florida’s many freshwater springs, which was one of the governor’s campaign promises.

They’re spending $33 million to buy and preserve land under the Florida Forever program — far less than the $100 million DeSantis wanted and what lawmakers spent last year.

And they’re spending about $31 million on state parks. DeSantis asked for $50 million this year, as state parks in the Florida Panhandle took a sharp hit in Hurricane Michael and require extensive restoration of trees and facilities.

Senate Budget Chair Rob Bradley said the $682 million investment exceeds DeSantis’ $625 million proposal for the environment, and that they are proud of the large number. The money includes $322.6 million for Lake Okeechobee restoration and $100 million for Florida springs.

He justified the smaller slice for land acquisition since officials still haven’t spent all the money from last year.

“They aren’t even close to spending all that money yet,” the Fleming Island Republican said. “We’re not going to put things in the budget just for show.”

Two other DeSantis priorities also took hits.

Visit Florida survived for another year, but with a big cut. House Speaker José Oliva wanted to ax the state’s tourism arm, but he acquiesced, and it will live for one more year on a $50 million budget — $26 million less than what DeSantis wanted.

And affordable housing, one of the most critical issues facing the state’s major metro areas, is getting some reprieve. Lawmakers assigned about $200 million to provide low-interest loans to developers of affordable housing and build affordable homes for low- and middle-income families.

Most of that money, however, is going to Panhandle areas devastated by Hurricane Michael. The rest, about $85 million, is going to areas around the state. The total is double what the state spent last year on affordable housing, but it falls far short of what DeSantis wanted. He wanted $338 million for the programs.

Unlike past legislative sessions, fighting between the House and Senate over healthcare spending did not hold up budget talks.

Lawmakers agreed to lower how much money some hospitals receive from the state to compensate them for Medicaid care. The chambers also agreed to extend a policy that would make changes to the state’s retroactive coverage of hospital bills under the Medicaid program.

One of the final items settled by lawmakers was language that might require the state’s Agency for Persons with Disabilities to restructure its Medicaid waiver. Under the agreed language, the agency would need to revise its federal waiver but at a future, unspecified date with legislative approval.

Here are some other budget highlights:

▪ Lawmakers added $750,000 to the Commission on Offender Review’s budget to help process clemency cases and handle the rush of applications expected from former felons applying to vote under Amendment 4.

▪ They approved 25 new positions for about $1 million in the Department of Agriculture to process concealed weapon background checks. That’s a victory for the department’s new commissioner, Nikki Fried, who has said the program under former chief Adam Putnam had been mismanaged.

▪ Although it hasn’t yet passed in the House, both chambers were planning on diverting $45 million next year to a massive toll road project that’s a priority of Senate President Bill Galvano.

▪ The Senate president’s “sprinkle list,” a list of special projects the leaders of both chambers award each year, includes $500,000 for Lauren’s Kids. The nonprofit, which has had legislative support for years, is led by Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation.

▪ The House speaker’s “sprinkle list” includes more than $135 million in projects, including more than $61 million in recurring money for colleges and universities.

Once the budget is printed, lawmakers must have at least 72 hours to review it. Because the budget wasn’t released by midnight Tuesday, it means the Legislature will have to meet past its scheduled Friday deadline, spilling into Saturday.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oliva confirmed that the session would continue into early Saturday afternoon.

This story will be updated throughout the day.