Pot vape pen lands Keys high school student in jail on felony

A high school student in the Florida Keys was arrested on a felony drug possession charge Thursday morning after a teacher found him in the boys restroom with an electronic cigarette containing marijuana oil, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The teen, Nolan Tyler Howell, 18, remained in county jail Thursday evening.





Nolan Tyler Howell. MCSO

A teacher at Coral Shores High School in Tavernier noticed a group of about five boys go into the restroom by the school’s cafeteria, with one boy acting as a lookout near the door, according to a report written by Deputy Jose Costoya, a school resource officer assigned to the school.

When the teacher approached the bathroom, the boy posted at the door tried to warn his friends. The teacher saw Howell flush an e-cigarette, or vape pen, down the toilet. He reached into his backpack and grabbed another pen and tried to flush it as well, but the teacher stopped him, according to Costoya’s report.

The teen pleaded with the teacher not to turn him in. The teacher turned in the vape pen to school administration. A sheriff’s office test showed the device contained THC oil, according to Costoya’s report. Costoya arrested Howell and took him to Plantation Key jail.

“Nolan, at that time, did not provide any medical prescription allowing him to be in possession of the contraband he had,” Costoya wrote in his report.