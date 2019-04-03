Latest News

Watch Biden explain how he’ll change after women said he made them feel uncomfortable

Former Vice President Joe Biden takes a photograph with members of the audience after speaking to the International Association of Firefighters at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, amid growing expectations he’ll soon announce he’s running for president. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Former Vice President Joe Biden takes a photograph with members of the audience after speaking to the International Association of Firefighters at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, amid growing expectations he’ll soon announce he’s running for president. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik AP

Former Vice President Joe Biden shared a video on Wednesday promising to be more mindful of other people’s personal space as he considers a possible run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Biden’s video, posted to Twitter, came in response to several allegations from women who have said the longtime politician’s touching or kissing have made them uncomfortable.

“I’ll be much more mindful,” Biden said in the two-minute video. “That’s my responsibility.”

Biden acknowledged in the video that “social norms are changing” but highlighted his previous work on women’s issues, which includes authoring the Violence Against Women Act in the 1990s.

“I’ve worked my whole like to empower women, I’ve worked my whole life to prevent abuse ... so the idea that I can’t adjust to the fact that personal space is more important than it’s ever been is just not thinkable,” he said. “I will, I will.”

Following the results of the 2018 midterm elections, we take a look at the Democrats who could run for president in the 2020 election.

By

  Comments  

Read Next

Miami Dolphins will add most talent this offseason via source other than NFL draft
Video media Created with Sketch.

Armando Salguero

Miami Dolphins will add most talent this offseason via source other than NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins have fewer players on the roster than their AFC East rivals and don’t have many draft picks so they’ll be filling their training camp roster with undrafted draft picks.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LATEST NEWS

Florida

‘Yeah, it was buzzed’: Watch a Florida woman rescue a snake from a beer can

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service