Watch Biden explain how he’ll change after women said he made them feel uncomfortable

Former Vice President Joe Biden takes a photograph with members of the audience after speaking to the International Association of Firefighters at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, amid growing expectations he’ll soon announce he’s running for president. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) AP

Former Vice President Joe Biden shared a video on Wednesday promising to be more mindful of other people’s personal space as he considers a possible run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Biden’s video, posted to Twitter, came in response to several allegations from women who have said the longtime politician’s touching or kissing have made them uncomfortable.





Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

“I’ll be much more mindful,” Biden said in the two-minute video. “That’s my responsibility.”

Biden acknowledged in the video that “social norms are changing” but highlighted his previous work on women’s issues, which includes authoring the Violence Against Women Act in the 1990s.

“I’ve worked my whole like to empower women, I’ve worked my whole life to prevent abuse ... so the idea that I can’t adjust to the fact that personal space is more important than it’s ever been is just not thinkable,” he said. “I will, I will.”