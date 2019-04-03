Latest News
Watch Biden explain how he’ll change after women said he made them feel uncomfortable
Former Vice President Joe Biden shared a video on Wednesday promising to be more mindful of other people’s personal space as he considers a possible run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.
Biden’s video, posted to Twitter, came in response to several allegations from women who have said the longtime politician’s touching or kissing have made them uncomfortable.
“I’ll be much more mindful,” Biden said in the two-minute video. “That’s my responsibility.”
Biden acknowledged in the video that “social norms are changing” but highlighted his previous work on women’s issues, which includes authoring the Violence Against Women Act in the 1990s.
“I’ve worked my whole like to empower women, I’ve worked my whole life to prevent abuse ... so the idea that I can’t adjust to the fact that personal space is more important than it’s ever been is just not thinkable,” he said. “I will, I will.”
