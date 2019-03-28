Photo Gallery: Miami Open | Thursday, March 28, 2019

Frances Tiafoe of USA returns against Denis Shapolvalov of Canada, during the men’s single quarter finals match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Florida on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Denis Shapolvalov of Canada, returns against Frances Tiafoe of USA, during the men’s single quarter finals match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Florida on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Denis Shapolvalov of Canada, returns against Frances Tiafoe of USA, during the men’s single quarter finals match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Florida on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Player Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, takes cover under an umbrella with the help of a ball girl as a constant rain forced to suspend her match against Ashleigh Barty of Australia, during the women’s single semifinal match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Florida on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Fans take cover under an umbrella as a constant rain forced to suspend a women’s semifinal match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Florida on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Player Ashleigh Barty of Australia, reacts as ball boys try to dry the court as the rain forced to suspend her match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, during the women’s single semifinal match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Florida on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Fans take cover under an umbrella as a constant rain forced to suspend a women’s semifinal match between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Florida on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, returns against Ashleigh Barty of Australia, during the women’s single semifinal match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Florida on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Ashleigh Barty of Australia, returns against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, during the women’s single semifinal match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Florida on Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com