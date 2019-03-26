U.S. says it has tapes of alleged 9/11 mastermind plotting with co-conspirators

A photo provided by the United States Department of Justice of Khalid Shaikh Mohammed after his capture during a raid in Pakistan, March 1, 2003. Military prosecutors say they have tapes of telephone calls between Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks, and three of his accused co-conspirators talking in code about the plot months before it took place, a defense lawyer disclosed on March 25, 2019. UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE NYT