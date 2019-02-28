Latest News

Deadline for Pitch Startup Competition is almost here

By Jane Wooldridge

February 28, 2019 11:12 PM

Startup wizards and budding entrepreneurs: The deadline for the Miami Herald Startup Pitch Competition is almost here.

Pitch decks are due by 11:59 p.m. on March 11, 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

The competition has three tracks:

Community Track, for anyone in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties with a minimum viable product whose business was founded after Jan. 1, 2016. Plans must be in entered in one of five verticals outlined below.

Florida International University track, for students, alumni and faculty of FIU

Teen Track to Benefit NFTE, the nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship. Open to anyone in our South Florida region in grades 9-12.

WHAT YOU WIN

In the Community Track, finalists get unprecedented exposure to top investors, entrepreneurs and executives in the local area. Each will have the opportunity to attend a pitch polish session with Melissa Krinzman, co-founder of Krillion Ventures, Miami’s top startup investment firm. One winner in each vertical also receives a mentorship with a top local company (outlined below.)

Winners in all three tracks are profiled in a future issue of Business Monday.

HOW TO ENTER

Email us a pitch deck of 12 to 20 slides (in the Teen Track, 8 to 15 slides) explaining your business, the problem it solves, how it’s different from competitors and how it will make money. (See full tips below)

challenge@MiamiHerald.com — Community Track

fiuchallenge@MiamiHerald.com — for FIU Track

highschoolchallenge@MiamiHerald.com — for High School Track.

For the full rules and list of judges, go to miamiherald.com/challenge. The entry deadline is March 11.

TIPS (ALL TRACKS)

To enter, competitors must submit a pitch deck containing 12-20 slides (for Community and FIU tracks) and 8-15 slides (for the Teen Track.) The deck should explain the following:

What problem is business solving?

What is the solution?

Who is the customer?

What differentiates your product from the competition?

What stage of development is it currently in?

Who are the members of your team and what expertise does each bring?

What, if any, technology is required?

How will the business make money? (i.e., define the business model and revenue streams)

What is your marketing plan? (Details are required; “social media” is not enough)

What are your costs and basic final projections? When do you project to break even?

(FOR COMMUNITY TRACK ONLY)

Current investment and revenues

Pitch-decks will be used to evaluate all plans. Those judged as finalists in each track will compete in a live pitch competition before a panel of judges.

COMMUNITY TRACK VERTICALS

  • Trade and logistics
  • Tourism, travel and hospitality
  • Real estate
  • Healthcare and bioscience
  • Financial technology



    • Jane Wooldridge

    Jane Wooldridge, an award-winning journalist and Miami Herald veteran, oversees coverage of real estate, economy, urban development, tourism, cruises, visual arts and Art Basel. She is president-elect of the Society of American Travel Writers. Find her on Instagram @JaneWooldridge.

