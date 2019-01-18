What will 2019 hold? Here are 6 tips to position your business for success

Mixed signals are muddying the waters with on the one hand, low unemployment, relatively low inflation, and modest GDP growth; and on the other, increased stock market volatility, trade wars and tariffs, the closing of manufacturing plants, agricultural bankruptcies, and worrisome hikes in interest rates. Whatever 2019 holds, taking proactive steps now can poise your business for success. . .