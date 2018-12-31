Latest News

Man hurt in Miami Gardens shooting. Police search for suspects.

By Caitlin Ostroff

December 31, 2018 04:51 PM

Miami Gardens police are searching for the shooter of a 20-year-old man found Monday afternoon, according to a news release.

Police found the man suffering from gunshot wounds near Northwest 200th Street and 44th Avenue after receiving calls of shots fired around 1:19 p.m., according to a news release.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, said Miami Gardens Police Officer Nelly Joseph.

Police believe the suspect drove a dark SUV and are seeking the public’s help in identifying subjects involved. Those with information can contact Miami Gardens Police Detective J. Williams at 305-474-1631 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 305-471-8477.

Caitlin Ostroff

Caitlin Ostroff is a data reporter for McClatchy’s DC Bureau, based at the Miami Herald. She uses data analysis and coding to present and report information as part of the investigative team.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  