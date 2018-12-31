Man hurt in Miami Gardens shooting. Police search for suspects.

Miami Gardens police are searching for the shooter of a 20-year-old man found Monday afternoon, according to a news release.
Police found the man suffering from gunshot wounds near Northwest 200th Street and 44th Avenue after receiving calls of shots fired around 1:19 p.m., according to a news release.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, said Miami Gardens Police Officer Nelly Joseph.
Police believe the suspect drove a dark SUV and are seeking the public’s help in identifying subjects involved. Those with information can contact Miami Gardens Police Detective J. Williams at 305-474-1631 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 305-471-8477.
