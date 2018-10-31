Overturned truck causes massive Halloween traffic nightmare on U.S. 1

There’s a nightmare out on U.S. 1 and it has nothing to do with ghouls or goblins.
Local 10 was live on the scene, at 17th Avenue in Miami, where a concrete mixer truck overturned Wednesday afternoon. All southbound lanes were closed, tweeted the Miami Police Department.
During the live video, you could see the large white vehicle with a red and yellow stripe completely lying on its side. Emergency crews were on the scene. It is unclear if the driver made it out OK.
If you can find an alternate route to your destination, it is strongly advised.
