Adam Gase talks about WR Albert Wilson’s injury and the depleted receiver corp

Telecommunications equipment hangs from trees or sits on sidewalks in Miami’s Upper East Side neighborhood. Residents want to know why the unsafe black cables and splice boxes have been forgotten instead of attached securely to utility poles.
Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt addressed a video showing quarterback N'Kosi Perry handling stacks of cash last week. Richt has not suspended the freshman, although he is no longer committing to playing Perry on Friday.
Venezuelan musicians trained under the famed El Sistema program are among the 2.3 million migrants who have fled the country in recent years. In Lima, Peru, musicians are surviving as migrants by teaching music
Mayra Garcia is desperate to find a bone marrow donor for her 7-year-old son Julian, who suffers from a very rare disease called Dyskeratosis, and bone marrow failure. They need donors from the Hispanic community to register to help save Julian.
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake talks about the loss and quarterback Brock Osweiler after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
