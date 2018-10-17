Cuban-American protesters swarm Shalala event after Castro sympathizer was to appear
With 21 days left until the midterm elections, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi joined Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for a campaign event as pro-Trump protesters demonstrated her visit in Coral Gables.
Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks after practice at their training facility in Davie on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, in preparation for their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, recused a dog from a local canal at SW 232 St and 97 Ave. The dog tugged on the heart of one of the firefighters who rescued it. He will taking the dog to nurse it back to health and try and find it’s owner.