Stormy Daniels’ lawyer still ‘confident,’ plans to appeal dismissal of Trump lawsuit

A federal judge on Monday threw out a defamation lawsuit that Stormy Daniels, a pornographic film actress, brought against President Trump.

And it didn’t take long for Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, to respond.

“Daniels’ other claims against Trump and Cohen proceed unaffected,” Avenatti wrote in a Tweet, referring to the president’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen. “We will appeal the dismissal of the defamation cause of action and are confident in a reversal.”

Attorneys representing Trump said Avenatti shouldn’t be too hopeful.

“No amount of spin or commentary by Stormy Daniels or her lawyer, Mr. Avenatti, can truthfully characterize today’s ruling in any way other than total victory for President Trump and total defeat for Stormy Daniels,” Trump attorney Charles Harder said in a statement, The Washington Post reports.

The judge’s ruling also called for Daniels to cover Trump’s legal fees in the case, the Washington Post reports.

The defamation lawsuit was in connection with a Trump tweet in which the president called Daniels “a total con job,” the New York Post reports.

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

But the judge said that the president’s language was simply “rhetorical hyperbole” and not defamation, the ruling said.

BREAKING: Federal judge dismisses Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President Trump. https://t.co/x4GyNljvU0 pic.twitter.com/pGEq3JguJe — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 15, 2018

Daniels has said Trump had an affair with her, and then paid her to keep quiet about it ahead of the 2016 presidential election.