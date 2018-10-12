Photo gallery: Peru vs. Chile soccer | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018

Fans celebrate before the start of a friendly soccer match between Peru and Chile at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Chile’s Nicolas Castillo (9) fights for control against Peru’s Renato Tapia (13) during a friendly soccer match between Peru and Chile at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Chile’s Junior Fernandes (11) fights for control against Peru’s Luis Advincula (17) during a friendly soccer match between Peru and Chile at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Chile’s Nicolas Castillo (9) fights for control against Peru’s Renato Tapia (13) during a friendly soccer match between Peru and Chile at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
A MLS ball is illuminated before the start of a friendly soccer match between Peru and Chile at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
A Peru fans watches the first half of a friendly soccer match between Peru and Chile at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
La afición de Perú fue mayoría este viernes en el partido ante Chile en el Hard Rock Stadium, enn Miami Gardens.
Chile’s Eugenio Mena (2) drives the ball forward against during a friendly soccer match between Peru and Chile at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
Chile’s Junior Fernandes (11) gains control of the ball against Peru’s Renato Tapia (13) during a friendly soccer match between Peru and Chile at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
El mediocentro de Perú Renato Tapia (13) conduce el balón ante el delantero de Chile Junior Fernándes (11) en el amistoso de este 12 de octubre en el Hard Rock Stadium, en Miami Gardens.
