Ball & Chain owners sue Joe Carollo

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo talks to the media after their 140-128 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks to the media after their 140-128 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson talks to the media after their 140-128 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.
Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.
Overtown-area schools are on alert after needles were found on school grounds and an increase of homeless people loitering nearby. Those issues, officials say, stem from an opioid and open sex den under the 836 expressway that's under investigation.
A hard-charging Hurricane Michael strengthened to a ferocious Category 4 storm overnight, battering the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning with tropical storm-force winds as it quickly approached the coast.
Hours before Category 4 Hurricane Michael was expected to make landfall, the Florida Panhandle was feeling the wind and waves from the powerful storm. At 11am on Wednesday, October 10, the storm was about 60 miles from Panama City Beach.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.