These global leaders in government and business are meeting in Miami. All are women.

About 1,000 delegates and guests from more than 30 countries kicked off a three-day conference of the International Women’s Forum Wednesday with a reception at the Perez Art Museum Miami. Attendees include female leaders in government, business and nonprofits from more than 30 countries. In Miami, they will go behind the scenes to local neighborhoods, food and culture. The program, themed “The World Redefined,” also explores local initiatives on sea-level rise, healthcare and innovation in a program called “The World Redefined.” The conference wraps up with a Hall of Fame celebration honoring Alice Walton, arts patron and scion of the Walmart founder, and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Nobel Laureate and former president of Liberia.

