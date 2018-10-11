A Key West family bought A & B Lobster house and a cluster of restaurants and buildings on the waterfront

In a huge package deal that includes a cluster of Key West waterfront restaurants and a marina, a local family has purchased A & B Lobster House and surrounding buildings at the Key West Historic Seaport downtown.
The buyers, the Smith family, which includes attorney Barton Smith, and the Key West Golf Club, announced the deal Oct. 8 but did not disclose the sale price.
The Smiths, the investors behind the Stock Island Marina Village project off Shrimp Road, now own A & B, Berlin’s Cigar & Cocktail Bar, Alonzo’s Oyster Bar, White Tarpon Bar along with a 45-slip marina, several retail spaces and the 70-space parking lot at 700 Front St.
Also packaged into the sale were the buildings that house the Commodore Waterfront Restaurant and the Boathouse Bar and Grill. Those leases remain intact, a spokesman for the buyers said.
The project manager is the Red Pants Collection, whose president Mike Hartman said the purchase is about both expansion and the preservation of local nostalgia and traditions developed by the former owners, Gene and Will Smith.
A & B has been around since 1947.
