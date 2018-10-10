Overtown schools on alert for discarded needles, loitering homeless
Overtown-area schools are on alert after needles were found on school grounds and an increase of homeless people loitering nearby. Those issues, officials say, stem from an opioid and open sex den under the 836 expressway that's under investigation.
Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.
The King Tide in Miami on Tuesday morning, Oct. 9, 2018 brought some area flooding but far less than last year's tides. A look at Crandon Park Marina, Jose Marti Park and E.G. Sewell Park show minimal tidal flooding Tuesday morning.
April Monroe walks around her yard, showing floods of human waste and toilet paper from a backed up sewer. The street floods with raw sewage every time it rains or the pump gives out, according to residents. The city officially denies the problem.
Survivors sifting through the rubble of their earthquake-toppled cinderblock homes in northern Haiti on October 7, 2018 were rattled by a magnitude 5.2 aftershock that threatened to raise the death toll of 12 even further.
Davie public information officer Mark Leone talks to the press after police cleared Nova High School's lockdown in Davie. Nova High and the schools in the surrounding area were placed on lockdown by police as they responded to a shooting threat.
The system in the Caribbean is now Tropical Depression No. 14. It’s forecast to be a tropical storm by the end of Sunday, possibly a hurricane by midweek. Parts of Cuba, Mexico are under tropical storm watch.
Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade talks to the media after practice at the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, October 7, 2018 in Miami in preparation for the for their preseason game against the Orlando Magic tomorrow night.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reflects on the importance of Dwyane Wade's leadership and special role the future Hall of Famer plays on the team as he takes questions from the media
after practice on Sunday, October 7, 2018.