Overtown schools on alert for discarded needles, loitering homeless

Overtown-area schools are on alert after needles were found on school grounds and an increase of homeless people loitering nearby. Those issues, officials say, stem from an opioid and open sex den under the 836 expressway that's under investigation.
Hurricane Michael strengthens to a Category 4

Hurricane

Florida’s Panhandle scrambled to ready for its worst hurricane strike in at least a decade as Michael gained power overnight, on track to strike somewhere near Panama City Wednesday afternoon as a dangerous Category 4 system.

5.2 magnitude aftershock rattles northern Haiti

Haiti

Survivors sifting through the rubble of their earthquake-toppled cinderblock homes in northern Haiti on October 7, 2018 were rattled by a magnitude 5.2 aftershock that threatened to raise the death toll of 12 even further.

