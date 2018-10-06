Florida cop sold drugs from patrol car outside ALF, officials say

A Florida police officer was arrested late Friday after state officials say he used his patrol car to sell drugs near an assisted living facility.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into Bonifay police officer Dwayne Frazier White, 48, began last month.
Authorities caught wind of White’s alleged drug transactions after the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office received a tip. That’s when FDLE agents went on an undercover operation, purchasing opioids from White.
“At the time of purchase, White was selling the drugs out of his marked patrol vehicle, while in uniform and was using his personal cellphone to facilitate the drug deals,” FDLE said in a statement.
White was arrested while on duty Friday night and was booked into the Walton County Jail early Saturday on charges of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of an assisted living facility and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, jail records show.
