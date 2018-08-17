Hotel numbers show sporting events give Miami tourism a big boost

Without the hype of a European soccer tournament or the MLB All-Star game, Miami’s hotel numbers fell flat.
In July, Miami hotels saw a 5.2 percent drop in occupancy and 3.4 percent drop in revenue compared to July 2017, according to data analytics firm STR.
Miami pulled in three major sporting events last July: the MLB All-Star Game, FanFest and El Clasico, a tournament game between European soccer clubs Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. The Greater Miami Convention and Visitor’s Association said those events led to all-time highs in July 2017.
“The comparison of the numbers is a clear indication of the positive impact of summer sporting events,” said Ginny Gutierrez, the CVB’s director community relations, via email.
Comments