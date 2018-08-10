Robert Quinn protests during national anthem

Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn talks to about the protest during the playing of the national anthem after the game an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
By
Kenny Stills protests during national anthem

Miami Dolphins

Kenny Stills protests during national anthem

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills talks to about the protest during the playing of the national anthem after the game an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, August. 9, 2018, in Miami Gardens.

Miami Heat Golden Oldies Auditions

Miami Heat

Miami Heat Golden Oldies Auditions

The Miami HEAT held auditions for their senior citizen hip-hop dance team, the HEAT Golden Oldies at Southwest Focal Point Senior Center on Tuesday, August 7th. (Lead image by Roberto Koltun)