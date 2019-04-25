Got brunch plans? Now you do. Our picks for 20 of Miami’s best restaurants for weekend meals

Surprise: It’s vegan! Corn and squash scramble at Plant Miami.

A proper brunch is the meal we most look forward to during the work week. It’s our leisurely reward after turkey-sandwich lunches and dinners delivered by Uber Eats. It’s also the one meal we don’t want to spend our precious weekend time fretting over, researching reviews and perusing menus online. We’ve taken the guesswork out of the equation by compiling 20 of our favorites, from big buffets to killer à la carte options. Bon appétit!

1. Edge Steak & Bar, Brickell





At the Four Seasons Miami, Edge’s over-the-top buffet will leave you full for at least a day. A charcuterie station is stocked with savory cured meats, while a raw bar overflows with sweet shrimp, briny oysters and — in season — stone crabs. A whole-roasted suckling pig (lechón) takes this buffet to another level. We always get: Lemon ricotta pancakes. edgerestaurantmiami.com.







Lemon ricotta pancakes at Edge Steak & Bar at the Four Seasons Miami.

2. Jaya at The Setai, Miami Beach

With a name that translates to “victory” in Sanskrit, Jaya at The Setai consistently lives up to expectations with their popular Sunday Jazz Brunch, a weekend tradition that has kept locals coming for years. Free-flowing Roederer Champagne pairs beautifully with items from the rotisserie, seafood, Asian and even dessert stations. We always get: A bit of everything. thesetaihotels.com/en-us/hotels/miami-beach.

3. La Mar, Brickell





If it’s high-end Peruvian cuisine with Japanese flair that you crave, get thee to La Mar. Star chef Gastón Acurio’s Miami outpost, led by chef Diego Oka, pulls out all the stops for its weekend brunch. In addition to a massive buffet inspired by Peruvian hangover cures, you can order entrees like classic lomo saltado, pescado escabeche or even a grilled lobster. We always get: Bottomless pisco sours. mandarinoriental.com/miami.







Decadent? Yes. But MC Kitchen's truffled Tater Tot Waffle is worth every calorie.

4. MC Kitchen, Miami Design District

It’s been a little more than 6 years since this Italian meets Californian oasis opened their doors. Helmed by Chef Victor Toro, he’s serving some of the most hearty and creative Italian fare in the city like their IG worthy Truffled Tater Tot Waffle topped with a poached egg, freshly shaved black perigord truffles, creamy parmigiano fonduta and a Sunny Side Up Farm Egg Pizza. We always get: Homemade Garganelli Bolognese made with ground veal, venison, pork and porcini mushrooms. mckitchenmiami.com.

5. Quinto la Huella, Brickell

On the fifth floor of the East hotel, Quinto delivers classic South American cooking with an upscale twist. Head to the grill room — La Parrilla — to order your custom cut of meat cooked over wood fire. While you wait, load your plate with beautiful ceviches, salads and seasonal specialties. We always get: Unlimited rosé and mimosas. quintolahuella.com.







Grilled meats are the star at Quinto la Huella’s brunch.

6. Le Sirenuse, Surfside





Once you order your main dish, impeccably trained servers begin to flood your table with a parade of family-style appetizers and sides. Charcuterie, grilled vegetables, eggplant parmesan and truffle-flecked pastas are all in the rotation. After all of that, head to pastry chef Summer Navarro’s dessert room — dessert room! — to end on a sweet note. We always get: Charcoal-smoked filet mignon. sirenusemiami.com.

7. Cantina la Veinte, Brickell

Mexican food for brunch is always perfect, especially if you have been a bit wild the night before. Tacos and ceviches play a starring role, supported by Cantina la Veinte’s fantastic margaritas and dessert churros. Plus, the waterfront location is like being right on the Mexican Riviera. We always gets: Huevos rancheros. cantinala20.com.

Did somebody say churros? At Cantina la Veinte in Brickell.

8. Amara at Paraiso, Edgewater

For his next trick, chef Michael Schwartz will take Latin American flavors and present them via traditional dim-sum carts (the dessert cart is especially superb). Amara’s brunch menu changes weekly. What doesn’t change: one of the most magical views in Miami, right on Biscayne Bay. We always get: Grilled chorizo sandwich on Sullivan Street bread. amaraatparaiso.com.

9. Three by Norman Van Aken, Wynwood

Emerald green accents and an exposed kitchen that our dinner-party dreams are made of, Three serves a Sunday brunch that’s every bit as varied as Miami itself. Biscuits with country ham (worth every calorie), plantain pancakes with vanilla-bean syrup, and smoked-fish Benedict are just the beginning. We always get: Fried chicken and buckwheat waffles with smoked butter. threewynwood.com.

10. Habitat, Miami Beach

The Pubbelly team has infused its Asia-meets-Latin-America flavors into the menu at Habitat at 1 Hotel. The Sunday brunch is extensive, so try to save room for all of its elements, including a raw bar, carving station, tacos, sushi and more. We always get: Dulce de leche French toast. 1hotels.com/south-beach/taste.

11. Beaker and Gray, Wynwood

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything on this menu you won’t want to eat. Case in point: Nova lox with sauerkraut on sourdough, pork rillette waffle panini, bourbon-caramel sticky buns…we could go on. We always get: Cheeseburger hash with bacon (please don’t tell our cardiologist). beakerandgray.com.

Sticky buns at Beaker & Gray, one of our best bets for brunch in Miami. Photograph by Cortney Cates.

12. Ariete, Coconut Grove

Chef Michael Beltran’s brunch menu gets a lift on the weekend from Gio Fesser, aka Pastelito Papi, who prepares a rotating selection of homemade pastelitos for Ariete’s guests. Favorites include peanut butter and jelly, and local mamey with queso crema. We always get: Frita on a potato roll with a fried egg. arietemiami.com.

Pastelitos at Ariete prepared by Gio Fesser, aka Pastelito Papi. Photograph by Emely Jimenez.

13. The Local House, Miami Beach

Many of South Beach’s most fashionable residents make their way here for brunch, because who can resist crispy breakfast potatoes with a dusting of Old Bay seasoning? For a meal in a glass, try the Italian bloody mary — loaded with garnishes of fresh mozzarella, mortadella and cherry tomatoes. We always get: Buttery lobster Benedict. localhousemiami.com.

Brunch gets a dusting of Old Bay seasoning at The Local House.

14. The Butcher Shop, Wynwood

A recent menu update brings brunch-friendly additions like the Brisket Benedict. It’s a fanciful heap of hickory-smoked meat tossed in a house barbecue sauce, served with potatoes, spinach and a poached egg under hollandaise. We always get: Poutine with cheese curds and gravy. butchershopbeergarden.com.

15. Naiyara, Miami Beach

Sunset Harbor’s go-to Thai favorite has a lineup of “traditional-ish” dishes on its Sunday brunch menu. Son-in-law eggs feature hard-boiled eggs with ground chicken, crispy shallots and tamarind sauce — shareable and perfect. We always get: Matcha waffles with Thai maple syrup. naiyara.com.

16. Malibu Farm, Miami Beach

A gorgeous ocean view is only the start of the delights you’ll find at Malibu Farm at the Eden Roc. A fun twist on the Middle Eastern specialty shakshouka gets the green-eggs-and-ham treatment here, loaded with green harissa, chickpeas, chorizo, butternut squash, baby kale, salsa verde and Havarti cheese. We always get: Crab cakes with caper aioli. edenrochotelmiami.com.

17. Threefold Café, Coral Gables and South Miami

Threefold may not have created avocado toast, but its version — the Smashed Avocado — has long been our favorite. Zak the Baker bread gets layered with thyme-roasted mushrooms followed by scoops of avocado with lime juice, basil and feta. Add a poached egg for good measure. We always get: Pour-over coffee of whatever beans the baristas are excited about that day. threefoldcafe.com.

18. Plant Miami, Wynwood

Vegan, kosher, organic — and unbelievably scrumptious. A weekend brunch menu supplements the regular menu. Non-eggy highlights include a corn-and-squash scramble that’s decorated in edible flowers under a sweet corn sauce with herbs and truffle oil. We always get: Curry arepas with mushrooms and cabbage slaw. thesacredspace.com/plant-miami.

Surprise: It’s vegan! Corn and squash scramble at Plant Miami.

19. Sherwood’s Bistro, El Portal

Brunch is a must at this neighborhood gem, lined with antiques and cute potted plants. There’s something for everyone on the menu — drinks, too — like the dreamy grilled asparagus, served with a poached egg and hollandaise. We alway get: Croque madame. sherwoodsbistro.com.

20. Whisk, South Miami

Whisk is a brunch institution for those lucky — or patient — enough to get in on busy weekends. Buttermilk pancakes are not to be missed, thanks in large part to their slathering of pecan-caramel praline butter. We always get: Fried shrimp po’ boy. whiskgourmet.com.

