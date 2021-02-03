A fashionable affair: Silvia Tcherassi hosts a festive event for friends and clients

Designer Silvia Tcherassi hosted a private event for VIP friends and clients at her Bal Harbour Shops boutique, followed by lunch at The Surf Club Restaurant.

Colombian fashion designer and Miami resident Silvia Tcherassi recently hosted an intimate event for local VIP clients and close friends in partnership with beauty brand Sisley, to celebrate the holiday season. The experience began at the Silvia Tcherassi flagship boutique at Bal Harbour Shops where fashionable guests mingled over festive cocktails and music while discovering the latest R21 collection.

Gisella Lowenstein and Silvia Tcherassi.

Guests mingle at the Silvia Tcherassi boutique at Bal Harbour Shops.

Shortly after, guests joined Silvia at The Surf Club Restaurant for an elegant private brunch and exchange of White Elephant gifts featuring beautiful arrangements by local florist D’Storyteller Flower to match the soft color palette and setting at The Surf Club. At the end of the afternoon affair, guests took home a special gift set that included Silvia Tcherassi accessories and Sisley beauty products for them to enjoy.