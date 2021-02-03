Parties
A fashionable affair: Silvia Tcherassi hosts a festive event for friends and clients
Colombian fashion designer and Miami resident Silvia Tcherassi recently hosted an intimate event for local VIP clients and close friends in partnership with beauty brand Sisley, to celebrate the holiday season. The experience began at the Silvia Tcherassi flagship boutique at Bal Harbour Shops where fashionable guests mingled over festive cocktails and music while discovering the latest R21 collection.
Shortly after, guests joined Silvia at The Surf Club Restaurant for an elegant private brunch and exchange of White Elephant gifts featuring beautiful arrangements by local florist D’Storyteller Flower to match the soft color palette and setting at The Surf Club. At the end of the afternoon affair, guests took home a special gift set that included Silvia Tcherassi accessories and Sisley beauty products for them to enjoy.
