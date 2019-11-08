Baptist Health Foundation Welcomes Class of 2019 Giving Society Members

Jose Romano, Gerald Grant Jr., Jennifer Adger Grant, Josie Romano Brown and Nrian Keeley, Baptist Health President & CEO

Baptist Health Foundation welcomed the Class of 2019 to the Giving Society on October 16 at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove. The Giving Society is a prestigious donor recognition program, which acknowledges major gift donors for their generosity. This year, 129 new founders joined the Giving Society, increasing membership to nearly 1,500 families.

Foundation CEO Alex Villoch opened the program by expressing her gratitude. “You play a vital role in the growth and transformation of Baptist Health,” said Villoch. “Your generosity supports much needed services, programs, research and capital improvements.”

Baptist Health President & CEO Brian E. Keeley expressed hopes for longstanding relationships with the non-profit organization’s newest supporters. “When you chose to become part of our Giving Society, you joined a prestigious group of community stakeholders who care passionately about Baptist Health,” said Keeley. “The culture of philanthropy is certainly evident among all of you. We are deeply grateful for your generosity.”

For more information about the Giving Society, contact Jamie L. Thomas, Assistant Vice President & Giving Society Administrator at 786-467-5421 or visit BaptistHealth.net/Giving.

Michael Zinner, M.D., founding CEO & executive medical director, Miami Cancer Institute, Mary Lou Dasburg, John P. Dasburg, John H. Dasburg and Rev. William White

(C) Copyright of Scribbled Moments Photography, Inc. Miriam and Pete Lopez

(C) Copyright of Scribbled Moments Photography, Inc. Pedro and Amalia Garcia

(C) Copyright of Scribbled Moments Photography, Inc. Susan and Ramon Oyarzun

(C) Copyright of Scribbled Moments Photography, Inc. Neil Messinger, M.D., and Madelyn Messinger

(C) Copyright of Scribbled Moments Photography, Inc. Matt Arsenault, Baptist Health Executive VP & CFO, Suzie Arsenault, Daniela Lainville, Francisco Arocha and Lee Sandler

(C) Copyright of Scribbled Moments Photography, Inc. Carlos and Liana de Mena

(C) Copyright of Scribbled Moments Photography, Inc. Brian E. Keeley, Baptist Health President & CEO, and Sofia and Ryan Holtzman

(C) Copyright of Scribbled Moments Photography, Inc. Troy and Sissy Templeton, Jamie L. Thomas, Baptist Health Foundation AVP & Giving Society Administrator, Karel Foti and Jack Ziffer, Ph.D., M.D., Baptist Health executive VP & chief clinical officer & chief physician executive

(C) Copyright of Scribbled Moments Photography, Inc. Linda Schechter, Bob Berrin, Baptist Health Foundation Board chairman, and Alex Villoch, Baptist Health Foundation CEO