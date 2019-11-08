Baptist Health Foundation Welcomes Class of 2019 Giving Society Members

Jose Romano, Gerald Grant Jr., Jennifer Adger Grant, Josie Romano Brown and Nrian Keeley, Baptist Health President & CEO
Baptist Health Foundation welcomed the Class of 2019 to the Giving Society on October 16 at the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove. The Giving Society is a prestigious donor recognition program, which acknowledges major gift donors for their generosity. This year, 129 new founders joined the Giving Society, increasing membership to nearly 1,500 families.
Foundation CEO Alex Villoch opened the program by expressing her gratitude. “You play a vital role in the growth and transformation of Baptist Health,” said Villoch. “Your generosity supports much needed services, programs, research and capital improvements.”
Baptist Health President & CEO Brian E. Keeley expressed hopes for longstanding relationships with the non-profit organization’s newest supporters. “When you chose to become part of our Giving Society, you joined a prestigious group of community stakeholders who care passionately about Baptist Health,” said Keeley. “The culture of philanthropy is certainly evident among all of you. We are deeply grateful for your generosity.”
For more information about the Giving Society, contact Jamie L. Thomas, Assistant Vice President & Giving Society Administrator at 786-467-5421 or visit BaptistHealth.net/Giving.
Comments