Parties

Informed Families / The Florida Family Partnership celebrates 34 years of helping kids say no to drugs

By INDULGE Miami

Ana Maria Rodriguez with Katharine Fernandez Rundle and Butch Davis.
May 24, 2019

Informed Families/The Florida Family Partnership recently hosted their exciting (and delicious) 34th annual dinner at Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach.

Al Cardenas, with Sophia and Sonny Holtzman.

Funding Dreams

An array of delectable offerings by the iconic Miami Beach location may have been on guests’ plates, but their minds were on collecting funds to help kids grow up safe, healthy and drug free. The event, chaired by Donna Abood and Michael Fay of Avison Young, raised $250,000 to support Informed Families’ statewide campaigns.





Chad Moss, Butch Davis, Carl Huddle, Drew Davis, and Todd Battaglia, with Lina Marcini, Tammy Davis, Kim Huddle, and Angie Battaglia.

Like-minded Mission

Over 400 guests attended, including a group of notable Miami community leaders like Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Commissioner Sally Heyman. Recognizable faces from the philanthropic realms, such as Jon and Nancy Batchelor, Phyllis Oeters, and Armando and Margarita Codina, were also on hand to support.

“We are so thankful to the individuals that support Informed Families by attending our Dinner at Joe’s, especially those that have been joining us at Joe’s since the start,” said Peggy Sapp, President & CEO. “Their generosity has allowed us to offer powerful prevention programs and initiatives designed to help kids grow up drug free.”

Peggy Sapp with Pam Giganti Bunge and Alfred Bunge.

With a mission to teach people how to say no to drugs and how to make healthy choices, the organization educates thousands of families annually about how to stay drug and alcohol free through networking and a variety of programs and services.

Phyllis Oeters and Joe Natoli with Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Sophia Holtzmann.



For more information, please visit informedfamilies.org.



More images from the event:



Ellen Oppenheimer with Robert and Susan Shelley.

Dina Cellini, Mike Rumph, Jonathan Vilma and Sean Clancy, with Steve and Ross Sawitz, and Charles and Marabel Morgan.

Commissioner Sally Heyman and Adolfo Henriques.

Eugene and Norma Lindsey, with Erica English and Michael Katz.

Helen and John Witty, with Cathy and Kent Hamill.





