Camillus House’s 9th annual spring fundraising event raises $1 million

Paul Lowenthal and Hilda Fernandez.

Camillus House, one of Greater Miami’s most recognized and respected not-for-profit organizations, raised more than $1 million at “The Auction,” its ninth annual spring fundraising event held on Saturday, April 27th at The Coral Gables Country Club. The event proceeds will benefit Camillus programs serving persons who are poor and homeless in Miami-Dade County.

Ansley Elfmont, Chip Vandenberg and Lauren Manley.

The Auction’s theme, “Uncork and Unwind” attracted a sold-out crowd of over 340 guests and featured more than 200 exceptional auction lots. The evening began with a champagne reception and was highlighted by an exquisite gourmet dinner created by renowned Miami Chef Michelle Bernstein. Miami Herald humor columnist Dave Barry entertained guests with his quick wit.

Jed DaGrosa, Drew Dorsy, Jack Rio, Frank Carreras, Aleck and Emily DaGrosa.

Stacey Magazanick and Manny Medina.

Andria Hanley and Bob Dickinson.

Juan Mendez Photo. Jose Nazar.

Johanne and Stuart Harries.

Jamie Pollack with Zoe and Paul Leinoff and their table of guests.