Parties

Camillus House’s 9th annual spring fundraising event raises $1 million

By INDULGE Miami

Paul Lowenthal and Hilda Fernandez.
May 17, 2019

Camillus House, one of Greater Miami’s most recognized and respected not-for-profit organizations, raised more than $1 million at “The Auction,” its ninth annual spring fundraising event held on Saturday, April 27th at The Coral Gables Country Club. The event proceeds will benefit Camillus programs serving persons who are poor and homeless in Miami-Dade County.

(2) Ansley Elfmont, Chip Vandenberg and Lauren Manley.jpg
Ansley Elfmont, Chip Vandenberg and Lauren Manley.

The Auction’s theme, “Uncork and Unwind” attracted a sold-out crowd of over 340 guests and featured more than 200 exceptional auction lots. The evening began with a champagne reception and was highlighted by an exquisite gourmet dinner created by renowned Miami Chef Michelle Bernstein. Miami Herald humor columnist Dave Barry entertained guests with his quick wit.

(4) Jed DaGrosa, Drew Dorsy, Jack Rio, Frank Carreras, Aleck & Emily DaGrosa.jpg
Jed DaGrosa, Drew Dorsy, Jack Rio, Frank Carreras, Aleck and Emily DaGrosa.

(5) Stacey Magazanick & Manny Medina.jpg
Stacey Magazanick and Manny Medina.

(6) Andria Hanley & Bob Dickinson.jpg
Andria Hanley and Bob Dickinson.

(7) Jose Nazar.jpg
Juan Mendez Photo. Jose Nazar.

(8) Johanne & Stuart Harries.jpg
Johanne and Stuart Harries.

(9) Mark & Susan Bloom, Nelly & Mike Farra, and Brenda Moreira & Carlos Migoya.jpg

(10) Jamie Pollack, Zoe & Paul Leinoff.jpg
Jamie Pollack with Zoe and Paul Leinoff and their table of guests.

(22) Dave Barry & Michelle Kaufman.jpg
Dave Barry and Michelle Kaufman.

  Comments  