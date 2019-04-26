Baptist Health’s The Grand Gala Raises More Than $6.7 Million

The Grand Gala co-chairs Brian E. Keeley, Baptist Health President and CEO, and Suzanne Keeley, Ph.D.

Baptist Health South Florida’s Grand Gala was an extraordinary success, raising more than $6.7 million. Attended by more than 2,000 guests, it was the largest event in the organization’s history, with proceeds benefiting the cause of each gala-goer’s choice – including Miami Cancer Institute, Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute, or any of the organization’s 10 hospitals and clinical, community or educational programs from the Florida Keys to Palm Beach.

Presented by MEDNAX Health Solutions Partner, the gala took place on Saturday, March 16, at the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center. The affair was attended by co-chairs, Baptist Health President & CEO Brian E. Keeley and Suzanne Keeley, Ph.D., and Lani Kahn Drody, host committee chair.

Roger Medel, CEO of MEDNAX Health Solutions Partner, addressed the crowd during the festivities.

Michael Feinstein, “The Ambassador of the Great American Songbook,” served as the event’s headline entertainer.

The gala chairs made moving remarks, including Mr. Keeley, who noted that Baptist Health’s pursuit of providing charity care and community service totaled more than $300 million in 2018 alone.

“Philanthropy allows us to continue to provide the latest, most innovative technology, such as proton therapy, robotics, and new MRI radiation therapy, and to house them in attractive, patient-friendly surroundings. Simply stated, philanthropy allows us to transition from ‘good’ to ‘great,’ and can make the difference between excellent care and extraordinary care,” Mr. Keeley concluded.

A fleet of Porsche models from THE COLLECTION welcomed guests as they arrived to the glamorous affair.

