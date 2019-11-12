Your Journey to Optimal Wellness Begins at BodyRX

The journey to good health starts at Body Rx, where Founder and CEO Steven Sevilla and his team of physicians help not only Miami’s A-listers, but anyone looking to optimize their health and wellness. Using the latest innovations in healthcare technology in combination with natural strategies and lifestyle support, their goal is to help patients achieve their peak health potential. Since opening the doors to the Coral Gables Wellness Center in the heart of Merrick Park in 2017, Sevilla’s team of expert practitioners have worked closely with patients to create customized special programs tailored to the needs of each individual.

For example, those looking to stop the aging process in its tracks need not look any further. Advancing age can take a toll on the body and make one feel like they are falling apart. But it doesn’t have to happen. The Body RX medical and wellness center provides a full-service program along with preventative care via monitored lifestyle changes and medicine, with treatments ranging from Medical Weight Loss and Sports Medicine Programs, to Bioidentical Hormone Replacement and Testosterone Therapy, IV Therapy Infusions, Botox, Fillers, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), Stem Cell Therapy, Acupuncture, Chiropractics and more.

Sevilla and his team of doctors and medical staff are committed to keeping abreast of the latest developments in the anti-aging field. From the moment you walk through the door, the BodyRX team is focused on each patient receiving the highest levels of comfort, health and success. Without the guidance of a licensed physician, it’s impossible to pinpoint your body’s specific needs and performance, therefore no one program is the same. Their expert team works together to investigate and identify the bodily concerns that need the most help and work closely monitoring progress to assure that every patient gets the results they are looking for. Sevilla takes pride in making sure all services and treatments are performed under the direct supervision of board certified physicians, supported by registered nurses, medical assistants, and physical therapists. Let Sevilla and his team at Body RX help you look better, feel better, and most importantly, live better.

We go further than solely focusing on symptoms, we work on the intracellular level to enhance your overall quality of life.

CORAL GABLES

Address: 3850 Bird Rd. Suite 103B, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Phone: (305) 330-6900

Email: info@bodyrxcoralgables.com

SUNSET/KENDALL

Address: 10271 Sunset Dr. Suite D101, Miami, FL 33173

Phone: (786) 899-4514

Email: info@bodyrxmiami.com

For more information visit https://www.bodyrxantiaging.com