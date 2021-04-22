18 Best Online Casinos and Slots Sites: The Best Payout Gambling Sites for Real Money Play

In this article, we countdown the best online casinos in the world today.

Each site on this list comes from a pool of 100 runner ups that were scored against 5 benchmarks: fairness, game variety, customer service, payout speed, and bonuses. Additionally, to qualify for our rankings a casino needed to be in business at least 2 years and have a valid gaming license.

Only 18 sites scored high enough to be considered the best of the best and make it into our list below.

1. Red Dog - Highest Rated Online Casino Overall

RTP – 5/5

Games Available – 4/5

Payout Speed – 5/5

Customer Service – 4/5

Bonuses – 5/5

Average: 4.6

If you want an online casino with a wide selection of games, Red Dog is one of the best casinos to try. It has more than 60 real money casino game types to choose from so you can try something new when things start to get boring.

You’ll always be entertained.

Playing casino games in Red Dog is convenient and secure because you don’t need to download any program or app to do so. You can discreetly play casino games using your computer or mobile device’s browser.

Red Dog also offers great Welcome Bonuses to new players. You can receive up to 2,000,000 free Gold Coins as a bonus just for opening an account. There are also two bonus Sweeps Coins available when you make your first purchase of at least $10 (Ts&Cs Apply).

2. Ignition - Best Online Casino for Poker and Card Games

RTP – 4/5

Games Available – 5/5

Payout Speed – 5/5

Customer Service – 4/5

Bonuses – 5/5

Average: 4.6

Ignition is the top online casino if you want to use Bitcoin as a payment method. Using Bitcoin in Ignition can be convenient since you can send it anytime and anywhere, plus Ignition provides free Bitcoin Withdrawals.

Ignition offers a wide variety of online casino games so you won’t easily get bored. You can level up your skills on the online casino’s live dealer games, and then try a video poker game to spice things up.

Ignition has more than 200 slot machines if you’re just looking for a fun game to pass time.

If you have other friends who love to play online gambling, invite them to Ignition so you can earn bonus gambling money. You can also get a $3,000 welcome bonus when you sign up!

3. Slots LV - Top Online Casinos for Slots







RTP – 5/5

Games Available – 5/5

Payout Speed – 4/5

Customer Service – 5/5

Bonuses – 4/5

Average: 4.6

Slots.lv is the best online real money casino if you love playing online slots because it has more than 3000 slot games you can choose from. It also has close to 70 3D slots that can make playing more enjoyable and challenging.

The wide variety of slot games ensures that you won’t run out of choices anytime you want to play slots.

With up to a $300 Welcome Bonus, Bigspin is considered one of the best online casinos when it comes to bonuses as well. Bigspin also offers daily bonuses that will surely motivate you to play a game of roulette, blackjack, or baccarat every single day.

To boot, the platform is one of the top online casinos when it comes to providing reliable customer support. You can call their toll-free number 24/7 if you need any assistance. They also have teams of live chat and email support.

4. Bovada - Best Sportsbook Online

RTP – 4/5

Games Available – 4/5

Payout Speed – 4/5

Customer Service – 3/5

Bonuses – 5/5

Average: 4/5

Bovada is the best online casino if you are into sports betting. You can use Bovada to combine your love of sports with your love for sports betting.

This online casino site is not just about sports betting though, you can use Bovada to play online poker, online slots, and even live dealer casino games.

If you are always on the go, Bovada’s mobile betting can help you access your favorite games anywhere you are.

What’s more, Bovada offers generous online casino bonuses to patrons. You can earn up to $750 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus and up to $3,750 Bitcoin Casino Bonus (Ts&Cs Apply). You can earn extra betting money with Bovada’s Refer a Friend Bonus to boot.

5. CafeCasino - Best Sign Up Bonus

RTP – 4/5

Games Available – 5/5

Payout Speed – 4/5

Customer Service – 3/5

Bonuses – 4/5

Average: 4/5

CafeCasino is the best real money online casino if you want an attractive sign-up bonus of up to $2,500 when you make your first deposit using Bitcoin. You can also earn up to $1,500 worth of bonus if you make your first deposit using other banking options such as bank transfer or credit cards (Ts&Cs Apply).

If you want to raise the stakes, you can play for real money on one of CafeCasino’s table games. Test your skills by going up against a live games dealer. You can also play other online casino games such as Blackjack, Roulette, or slots table games.

If you are new to real money online casinos, CafeCasino has an extensive Help Center that you can use to make the most out of your online casino experience by learning about wagering requirements, payout speed, and others.

You can also get in touch with the Customer Service Team so you can get personalized assistance with your issue.

6. Super Slots - Best for Video Poker

Games Available – 3/5

Payout Speed – 3/5

Customer Service – 3/5

Bonuses – 4/5

Average: 3.6

If you love playing video poker on online casinos then you might want to try Super Slots.

This online casino has 30 video poker games that can satisfy your poker cravings. You can also try this online casino’s other table games like Blackjack, Roulette, and Craps.

Super Slots also has fast payout speed so you can quickly access your winnings. You can request payout Mondays through Fridays between 9 AM and 1 PM EST.

This online casino has an attractive Welcome Bonus that you can take advantage of. You can receive a 300% welcome bonus (Ts&Cs Apply).

7. 888 Casino - Best Real Money Casino in the UK

RTP – 4/5

Games Available – 5/5

Payout Speed – 4/5

Customer Service – 3/5

Bonuses – 4/5

Average: 4

888 Casino is one of the oldest and most popular online casinos in the UK.

This top-rated online casino is listed on the London Stock Exchange making it easy for players to trust.

The internationally known casino offers a wide range of online banking options such as PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, Wire Transfers, Credit Cards and many others so you can use any payment method that’s readily accessible for you. They also offer a host of casino bonuses that can help motivate you to play such as the Roulette Bonus, Bonus Frenzy, Jackpot Manic Monday Bonus, Pinch, Punch Bonus, and many others.

8. Intertops - Best for Multiple Payment Methods

RTP – 3/5

Games Available – 5/5

Payout Speed – 3/5

Customer Service – 4/5

Bonuses – 4/5

Average: 3.8

Intertops is the best online casino gambling site when it comes to payment methods. You can make deposits using credit cards, Neteller, Skrill, money transfers, and even Bitcoin.

We’ve found that the platform has also one of the best customer service ratings among the online casinos in this list. You can reach Intertops using four toll-free numbers. You can also contact them via e-mail, chat, or Skype.

It’s very convenient.

This online casino also offers a Welcome Bonus of up to $5,555, which is one of the biggest among online casinos. With the first deposit bonus alone, you stand to gain up to $1,000 dollars. Isn’t that exciting?

9. Mansion Casino - Best Live Casino in Canada and the UK

RTP – 5/5

Games Available – 4/5

Payout Speed – 5/5

Customer Service – 4/5

Bonuses – 5/5

Average: 4.6

If you prefer playing against live players and dealers on online casino sites then Mansion Casino might be a great fit for you. You can head over to the Live Casino section of this online casino and test your gambling prowess against other players and the games live dealer.

Mansion Casino also has tons of slot games and other table games that you can enjoy like Baccarat, Blackjack or Roulette just to break the monotony or while waiting for a live game to start.

Mansion Casino is also one of the best online gambling sites for high rollers because of its VIP program. VIPS have their own personal account manager that can make your experience more convenient and memorable. You will also gain access to exclusive promotions and events.

10. Sun Bingo - Best Bingo Site in the UK







RTP – 3/5

Games Available – 3/5

Payout Speed – 4/5

Customer Service – 3/5

Bonuses – 4/5

Average: 3.4

Gala Bingo might be the best online casino if you love playing Bingo because of its wide selection of Bingo games. Aside from the Bingo games that you’ve gotten used to, Gala Bingo also offers innovative Bingo Games that can make playing Bingo more exciting.

Playing casino games online via Gala Bingo is also possible and you can switch to slot games, video poker, Blackjack or Roulette anytime you want to.

Gala Bingo also offers a wide range of payment options such as PayPal, Neteller, credit cards, bank transfer and many others.

If you want to have an exciting game of Bingo anywhere, you can download Gala Bingo’s mobile app which is available for both Android and iOS users so you can take part in a game of online Bingo whenever and wherever you feel like playing.

11. DatDrop - Best For CS:GO & DOTA 2 Skin Gambling

RTP – 4/5

Games Available – 3/5

Payout Speed – 4/5

Customer Service – 3/5

Bonuses – 4/5

Average: 3.6

PROMO CODE: WINNOWDATDROP

Online skin trading sites are gambling sites where players can gamble using skins in online multi-player games such as DOTA 2 or CS: GO.

These skin trading sites are ideal for USA online players who want to gamble but cannot access casinos online due to their state’s restrictions.

DatDrop offers players a wide variety of skins and cases that they can choose from. DatDrop has cases of different price ranges which means that you can control how much you spend while playing.

Just like some online casinos, DatDrop also offers referral bonuses to players who invite new players to the site. DatDrop also offers free cases to players where they can receive free items. Free cases are the equivalent of free spins of online casinos.

Online Real Money Casinos FAQs

Are Online Casinos Safe?

Yes, online casinos are safe to play on as long as they have a good reputation.

If you want to join an online casino game, check if the casino has a license as proof that they’ve been vetted by authorities and that they have the required security features and software to keep the information of their players safe.

Can Anybody Play at Online Casinos?

No. Although they operate online, age restrictions still apply.

You must be of legal age if you want to enjoy a casino game online. Some online casinos are also not available in certain countries or territories.

Final Takeaway: What’s The Best Online Casino in the US?

Real money online casinos are excellent options for those who want to enjoy a casino game on the go.

Online casinos like Red Dog, Ignition and Big Spin Casino offer a safe way for players to enjoy casino games while providing excellent perks and bonuses at the same time.

The list above contains some of the best online casinos today and any one of them might become your go-to online casino if you want to blow off steam while aiming for the big bucks.

Important: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambing problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones.

Casinos listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online casinos are available and legal where you live.

If you are using casino sites in the UK visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

-

