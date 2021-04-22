Best Keto Pills and Supplements: 5+ Advanced Weight Loss Pills to Help You Burn Fat Fast

So you’ve decided to drop those pounds but aren’t sure how to do it fast? Or, maybe, you’re a newbie seeking a quicker way to get into a state of ketosis? Even if you just want to know how keto supplements work, it can be daunting to know where to look.

It’s not only about melting down the fats; there could be more to the keto diet pills. Are they safe for everyone? And do the diet pills even work?

We’ve answered these questions, and more, so you can enjoy an informed dieting experience. We’ve listed the best keto pills and supplements in various categories, too, so you can have your pick.

Let’s jump right in!

6 Best Keto Diet Pills and Supplements: First Look

1. Perfect Keto - Best Keto Supplements Shop







Pros

Tasty flavors

Boosts energy levels

Raises ketone levels

Cons

High price tag

The Perfect Keto company manufactures some of the best keto supplements in the market, from powders to snacks and pills, so you might never have to look elsewhere for the same.

Their keto supplements may excel when it comes to stimulating the breakdown of fats for energy. Consequently, they could be a good fit if you’re looking to lose weight fast.

Unlike most of the competition, Perfect Keto incorporates delicious flavors in their products. This might ensure your mouth doesn’t taste funny afterward. The company’s ketone pills may provide immediate energy, too, so you can go about your daily chores feeling energized, despite your diet.

And while Perfect Keto’s products are more expensive, it might be just that they do what they do best: offer value for the money.

2. Keto Trim - Best Keto Diet Pill







Pros

Boosts energy levels

Supports weight loss

All-natural ingredients

Cons

Contains rice flour

If you’re seeking the best weight loss supplement, you might want to give Keto Trim a try. The diet pill boasts beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) ketones, which may help send your body into ketosis faster. Naturally, your body produces these exogenous ketones to help with energy in the absence of glucose (blood sugar).

One of the best keto supplements, this product features wholesome ingredients, which might make for a healthy weight loss process. And according to success stories, some people have shed up to a pound of fat per day.

Keto Trim is packed with electrolytes, too, including magnesium, calcium, and potassium. Consequently, it might help hydrate your body, helping combat the potential side effects of keto, aka keto flu. This pill could help boost energy levels, too, especially if you take it regularly. This might be helpful, considering many dieters tend to get fatigued.

According to the manufacturer, the keto supplement may do more than trigger weight loss: reduce appetite and promote brain health. However, Keto Trim has rice flour, an ingredient some people might be allergic to. You won’t want to drop your traditional ketogenic diet, too, as this product might not work effectively without it.

3. OneShot Keto - Best Keto BHB Fat-Burner Pill







Pros

Contains BHB ketone bodies

Solid herbal formula

Boosts energy

Cons

Not tobacco-friendly

Looking for the best fat-burner keto pill? You might want to look no further than OneShot Keto. It boasts sufficient levels of exogenous ketones, which might accelerate fat burning while providing the energy you need. You don’t want to overdose on it, though, as you might experience some dizziness.

Boasting natural ingredients, OneShot Keto targets the unwanted fat deposits in the right areas of your body (hips, thighs, lower stomach), which might enhance a fitter figure.

A top keto supplement, this product has been covered on major news outlets, including NBC and CNN, which might boost its credibility. And because it comes with a money-back guarantee, you can try it risk-free.

OneShot Keto might not work effectively if you smoke or drink, though. It’s not recommended for nursing mothers, too.

4. Vitamin Bounty Tune Your Keto - Best Cheap Keto Pill







Pros

Boosts energy levels

Affordable

Carb- and caffeine-free

Cons

Contains rice flour

Where are the ketogenic diet enthusiasts on a budget? This Vitamin Bounty’s alternative might be a good fit for you. The top keto diet pill is comparatively cheaper and might be pocket-friendly.

One of the best keto supplements, this product is packed with collagen, vitamins, and electrolytes. Consequently, it might be a good fit if you’re looking to get ahead of the ketogenic side effects or just boost your daily nutritional intake. It’s rich in medium chain triglycerides (MCTs), too, which may send you into the state of ketosis faster and sustain it.

However, you might want to look elsewhere if you’re allergic to wheat flour, as it’s one of the ingredients in this product. Tune Your Keto also lacks magnesium.

5. Real Ketones Keto Fit Protein Powder - Best Keto Exogenous Protein Powder







Pros

BHB ketones

A wide range of amino acids

Tasty flavors

Cons

Doesn’t work well without a ketogenic diet

Seeking the best exogenous protein powder in the market? Keto Fit Protein Powder might not disappoint. Rich in electrolytes (potassium, calcium, and sodium), this product by Real Ketones might help you stay hydrated while doing what you do best.

The keto supplement features a wide range of essential amino acids, which are unlikely to be stored as fats as they are digested and absorbed seamlessly. It’s packed with exogenous ketones, too, which may help reduce fat deposits while boosting your energy levels.

Like most keto diet pills on our list, Keto Fit Protein Powder boasts tasty flavors, including vanilla. It might make for an enjoyable quick lunch on-the-go. However, this low-carb product may not work effectively without the traditional ketogenic diet.

6. Wellgrove Keto Super Powder - Best Keto Powder Supplement







Pros

Burns fat faster

All-natural ingredients

Enhances fitness levels

Cons

So far, no cons reported

If powdered stuff is your cup of tea, you might want to grab this Wellgrove’s product, especially if you’re looking to lose weight healthfully. Keto Super Powder may also help with other health benefits: improved gut health, burning fat faster, etc.

Because it contains omega-3 and -6 fatty acids, this product might help transition your body into ketosis faster and maintain the state. You may like the included extra virgin oil, too, an ingredient that could help sustain your keto diet.

Yet, you don’t want to use it if you’re under 18 or are pregnant.

What Is a Keto Diet?

Also known as the ketogenic or ketone diet, the keto diet is a diet that’s high in fats and low on carbs. The science behind it is to starve the body of glucose (aka sugar), a primary energy source.

Consequently, the body is mandated to use an alternative source of energy: your fat reserves!

It invades your stored fats, breaking them down into ketones (acetoacetate, beta-hydroxybutyrate, and acetone) for energy, so you stay “fueled” despite the lack of sugar.

The process is known as ketosis, and dieters might opt to use supplements to get into this state faster – hence the name: keto diet supplements.

What are the Benefits of a Keto Diet and Supplements?

Speed Up Weight Loss

A keto diet may help meet your weight-loss goals, thanks to ketosis. Since ketosis forces your body to “invade” your fat reservoirs, breaking it down for energy, a keto diet might make your body fitter. Many people on low-carb diets lose weight faster than those on low-fat diets.

Control Appetite

Keto pills do more than help you lose weight. During ketosis, your ketone levels rise, keeping you energized in the absence of food. This automatically compromises your appetite, making you want to eat smaller portions. This may be beneficial, considering the ketogenic diet restricts what you can eat.

What Are the Disadvantages of the Keto Diet?

Keto Flu

If you’re just getting started with ketosis, you might experience undesirable symptoms, from vomiting to fatigue and lethargy. You might want to combat it by drinking lots of fluids, getting plenty of sleep, and incorporating some natural energy boosters (especially organic coffee) into your diet.

Some Might Find Keto Restrictive

Some people might find it’s challenging to adhere to a high-fat, low-carb diet. It may take discipline to be able to stick to such a diet even. The cravings might be there, especially in the initial stages, making you want to grab the “bad” food.

Nevertheless, this is personal. You might find the ketogenic diet is a walk in the park.

Potential Nutritional Deficiencies

Because whole food groups are excluded from the keto diet, you might lack associated nutrients, particularly if you follow the diet incorrectly.

With that said, you want to ensure variety (veggies, meats, seafood, fruits, legumes, etc.) in your diet, provided you’re not deviating from the “norm.”

Consulting a dietician may help reduce the possibility of nutritional deficiencies.

What Are the Different Types of Ketone Supplements?

There are actually two (main) types of ketone supplements: ketone salts and esters.

The ketone salts are kind of bound to a salt – calcium, sodium, magnesium, and potassium. Often, they’re in powder form, like our top picks above.

The ketone esters, meanwhile, are linked to an ester (a compound). These ketone supplements are packaged in liquid. They aren’t available for purchase, though, as they’re used for doing research mostly.

How to Choose Keto Diet Supplements

Choose Reputable Brands

There’s something about reputable brands. Most of these have earned not only a name for themselves but also the trust of many people. And while most trusted brands tend to carry a higher price tag, they likely are credible and might be worth the money.

Opt for Research-Backed Formulas

For a healthful weight loss regimen, you want to stick to keto supplements with research-backed formulas. Such products likely boast wholesome formulas with natural ingredients. They are unlikely to cause health complications, as a result, especially in people with underlying conditions.

Considering that most brands claim to have research-backed formulas, even if they don’t, you might want to verify this by reading real-customer reviews on reputable sites.

Avoid Keto Diet Pill Scams

With keto diet pills being the rave today, they’ve likely attracted uncountable scams. So, you don’t want to grab every “Tom, Dick, and Harry” that hits the market.

Some of the things you might want to be wary of include free trials that are too good to be true, products that are priced lowly, and keto supplements that claim to be celeb-endorsed without reliable backups.

Keto Diet Pills: Frequently Asked Questions

Do Keto Diet Supplements Really Work?

It all boils down to the main goal of the supplements. Can they send your body into ketosis faster? The answer – yes!

But the thing is, can keto diet pills help maintain this state on their own? That’s where the ketogenic diet comes in. It works alongside the supplements to help your body stay in the state of ketosis.

On another note, you won’t want to overlook MCT oil as well. MCT oil promotes many similar health benefits as ketone supplements, including increased energy, reduced hunger, increased metabolism, etc.

Plus, because they’re a healthy fat source, MCTs (medium chain triglycerides) are unlikely to be stored as (body) fat. In fact, they’re transported directly to the liver, where they are broken down into ketones for energy, prompting ketosis.

How Should I Take Keto Diet Pills?

While this may vary from individual to individual, based on such things as health, age, etc., most adults should take two pills per day.

You want to do it before meals, too, as most of these pills help curb your appetite, so you don’t overeat. Yet, if you’re doing it for the first time, make sure to consult your nutritionist to see what best works for you, especially if you’re diabetic.

Will Keto Diet Pills Work Without the Keto Diet?

Unfortunately, supplements won’t substitute hard work. What’s the hard work here? Sticking to your ketogenic diet, right? The keto pills help supplement the ketogenic diet, not substitute it.

So, yes, while the fat-burning supplements might work on their own, at least initially, combining them with the keto diet helps ensure optimum results. In other words, these two should work alongside each other for optimal results.

What Are BHB Ketones?

Beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) is one of the three ketones the body generates by breaking down fat for energy. The other two are acetoacetate and acetone.

Do Keto Diet Pills Have Side Effects?

There are two sides to every coin, and ketone diet pills are no exception. Though not all side effects are known, the most noticeable complication is keto flu, which is just a consequence of your body adopting a new energy source.

It’s common in new dieters. Symptoms include fatigue, constipation, dizziness, headaches, nausea, brain “fog,” etc. However, like with the ketone pills, even traditional ketogenic diets may also cause keto flu, especially if you’re new in the game.

These two work more or less the same; only one is a pill, and the other is a diet. Yet, it can be challenging to tell if the cause of your side effects is due to the supplements or the traditional diet, especially if you’re taking these together.

Either way, you want to see a doctor if your keto flu is getting out of control.

Can Pregnant Women Eat Keto?

We don’t recommend it. The ketogenic diet entails a restrictive diet of high fats and low carbs. This might compromise the nutrients you’re going to need for the growing baby.

If you’re pregnant and want to go keto, wait until you give birth first – and nurse your baby, even. During this time, ensure you’re eating a healthy balanced diet.

What Snacks Can I Eat on Keto?

There’s a whole load of snacks you can eat on keto. These include coconut yogurt, mixed nuts, cheese rollups, stuffed mushrooms, and more. You might want to grab Perfect Keto’s snack bar, too.

Yet, if you’re looking to snack more healthfully, you may want to look no further than SuperFat. Sugar-free and gluten-free, this organic “food” might be the ideal solution to keto snacking.

Going keto doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be snacking, only that you shouldn’t grab the “bad” snacks.

Top-Rated Keto Pills and Supplements: The Takeaway

We hope our top picks help end your search for the best ketone pills and supplements. Plus, we hope our answers (to your questions) help you stay informed throughout your ketosis journey.

Our winner is Perfect Keto: the company manufactures a wide range of keto diet products, which are rich in exogenous ketones, for your pick. The first and second runner-ups are Keto Trim and Vitamin Bounty Tune Your Keto, respectively. These boast ingredients that help combat potential ketogenic side effects in new dieters.

Weight loss doesn’t mean you have to starve yourself or work out excessively!

Of course, all weight loss programs come with their fair share of ups and downs. But you might find that by going keto, you could be on your way to shedding up to a pound a day. Good luck!

