Miami gets Phat Buddha-ified: the seamless fitness brand channels Miami’s hotspots

Fitness expert Ginger Harris chats with Phat Buddha founder Alissa Benishai about the brand's new Miami collection and more.

These days, Miami is full of New York transplants. The latest is the fitness line Phat Buddha. Eight years ago Alissa Benishai started the line with the goal of creating athletic wear for every woman—regardless of their shape and size. And that’s something both vintage and new Miamians can get behind.

“I wanted to take size out of the equation. In this way, no matter your size or shape, you will not only look good but feel good,” she says. “As women, our bodies are constantly changing based on stress, post/pre pregnancy, sleeping, exercising, etc. I created a seamless fabrication that molds to the body.”

The brand is about feeling good from the inside out. Wear it, wash it. The fabric literally retains its original size and shape. And it goes everywhere you do, too. “We created a product that bridges the gap between activewear and everyday fashion.” Especially with her latest collection: a line of simple, yet beautiful basics in solid, neutral hues, all with an ode to Miami’s streets. Think stirrup pants, one-sleeve tops, ballet-inspired criss-crossed straps and all in mix and match sets. Not only does the fabric give, the collection gives back, too. And now that Phat Buddha is home in sunny Miami, here’s what you should know about the brand.

The Alton Road bra and Collins Avenue legging, both from Phat Buddha's Miami collection.

INDULGE: Why did you start the line?

Alissa Benishai: I grew up in Manhattan in the fast lane, graduating from high school at 16 and college at 19. My life looked like a dream from the outside, but inside, I was broken. Looking in the mirror, I saw a very unhappy young woman with no self-esteem. At that time, I walked into my first yoga studio and was immediately greeted with love and reassurance. My instructor and mentor John told me to “look into the mirror, and see myself as others see me.” Gradually, I learned to have self-esteem and to be grateful for what I have. My mission became to give back to others what was so freely given to me. After nine intensive weeks of yoga training in Hawaii, I returned to Manhattan more in shape physically and mentally than I have ever been. My mom was so taken with my transformation, she decided to treat me to a new fitness wardrobe at Lululemon. I literally got stuck in a bra in the dressing room. The saleswoman asked if I had needed a bigger size as she was dangling the bra over the door. I wanted to crawl into a hole as my old demons regarding my self-worth began to surface again. It was then and there I decided to create my company, Phat Buddha.

Why a Miami collection?

AB: Back in the beginning of March, when the Pandemic began to hit my home in N.Y.C. (and the globe), I received a call from my mom urging me to “pack a few things” and get on the next flight to Miami. I immediately gave the keys back to the landlord of our newly renovated office that we poured our sweat and tears into. I remember crying on 19th and Broadway, full of anxiety not knowing what would come next. At that moment, closing my office made me feel like a failure. I was unaware at that time that I would literally be abandoning my city. All I knew for sure was that I needed to be with my family. I needed to feel “safe.” In the grand scheme of things, the words “I am lucky” came to mind. I was lucky to get on a plane. I was lucky to have a roof over my head. I was lucky to have food in the refrigerator. I was lucky to have my family. When the plane landed on March 13, 2020 at Fort Lauderdale Airport, it was then and there I knew I had to work quickly. As an entrepreneur, perseverance is in my blood. Rebuilding is what I had to do. The first thing that came to me with my return to my family is “Back to Basics. I am returning to my roots. This is where I wanted to go with Phat Buddha. I needed to help others feel better about themselves from the inside out. During the last 10 months, while working from my family home in Miami, we were able to touch the lives of those that needed a “feel good” moment, be it in their clothing, workouts, IGTV, reels, videos, podcasts, etc. Through my contact with my Phat Buddha community, I determined the two biggest challenges brought about by the Pandemic were mental health and food. It was this realization that stirred me to draft a plan, reaching out to influencers, friends, CEOs in our community and beyond to repost about Feeding America and supporting the JED Foundation. Phat Buddha, as a result, created a movement with the sole purpose of building a brand dedicated to giving back.

Bal Harbour crop top and legging from the Miami collection.

What was the inspiration behind the Miami collection?

AB: This new collection is called “Back to Basics, Miami Edition.” The focus is on real women with real bodies, with an affordable (real) price point. The collection is seamless driven, sustainable, price-conscious and incorporates size expansion. As women, our bodies are ever-changing from day to day. Therefore, the fabric moves with you and is made to fit you at any stage in your life. The collection features simple silhouettes with a fashion-forward flare that embraces your body, your movement, because we move with you. With this collection, we spread our N.Y.C. love to the streets of Miami. As was our philosophy in New York, we have named each garment after a street in Miami. We are very thankful to the Miami community for welcoming us with open arms and look forward to what new adventures tomorrow brings.

What is your favorite fitness fashion trend for this season?

AB: Seamless.

What is your least favorite trend?

AB: Anything that constricts movement.

What’s in the future for Phat Buddha?

AB: Global expansion, Investment and well, you will just have to wait and see. Expect major movement in 2021.

For more information, visit phatbuddhawear.com or follow the brand at @phatbuddhawear on Instagram.