Discover an oasis meant for seclusion and immersion in nature in Montana

Tiny birds hop through the iridescent snow, as a family of white-tail deer forages for food nearby. The only sounds in the thick canopy of pines are the wind and tree branches snapping from the weight of ice and snow. I’m floating in the trees – soaking up all the sights and sounds from a Tree Haus at The Green O, an adults-only sanctuary tucked in the woods of The Resort at Paws Up in western Montana. While Paws Up is well-regarded as a luxe adventure-ranch with grand homes and glamping tents (the owners coined the term “glamping”) stretching over 37,000-acres, this new hideaway in the forest is a strict departure in architecture and vibes. The Green O is where adults like me come to replace the screams of children with the silence of nature and mix seclusion with extravagant comforts and adventure.

Inner Circle

The interior of The Green O's Light Haus.

Set to open in June, The Green O’s 12 ‘hauses’ are purposefully lined in an expansive circle, exuding the feeling of a hush-hush, exclusive club in the wilderness. Guests can choose from four high-design styles reminiscent of something you may find in Scandinavia: the ethereal Tree Haus, soaring 15-feet in the air and boasting spiral staircases and glass walls for the perfect vantage point of the forest and clouds; the Light Haus, aptly named for the light that floods through its skylight and floor-to-ceiling bedroom window; the Green Haus with a living green rooftop; and the stylish Round Haus presenting architecturally rich curves. Each haus acts as a looking glass into nature, ideal for spying on wildlife and the famous big skies of Montana, yet with plush amenities such as hot tubs, fireplaces and custom furnishings. While guests are given a Lexus SUV to drive during their stay, vehicles are kept outside the inner circle to keep the coveted inner peace. With a maximum guest capacity of only 24 people, guests can be as private or as social as they desire, with the chance to mingle at the open-kitchen restaurant, lounge and circular fire pit of the Social Haus.

Green with Envy Like a resort-within-a-resort, Green O guests can venture into the expansive world of Paws Up, with full access to its restaurants, spa and endless activities. I arrived in the dead of winter when several feet of snow had masterfully fashioned a blissful wonderland of flocked trees and dangling icicles. I barreled through forests of white-dressed pines on a snowmobile, watching the breathtaking scenery flash by; and bundled up to take in the property’s winding trails by horseback. (This is the area where explorers Lewis and Clark traversed and fawned over!) The most exhilarating activity was dogsledding with a team of Alaskan huskies, some of whom will compete in the upcoming Iditarod. I was immediately struck by their wild excitement to run. “They’re smack-talking and making bets on who’ll outrun the other,” said my guide, as the animals shouted and excitedly jumped in their places on the line. Adrenaline pumped as the dogs powered our sled through the snow, only stopping when the guide gave me the chance to leave the sled’s basket to mush on the platform – an experience I’ll never forget.

Stuart Thurlkill. Winter dog-sledding fantasies are fulfilled in this snowy wonderland.

There’s even more to do in the warmer months from fly-fishing to ATV tours and unique equestrian activities like cattle drives. Though, like me, guests may find themselves longing to return to their serene haus for a dip in the hot tub or retreat to the spa for a treatment like ‘The Last Best Massage,’ where a therapist pulls out all the tricks from hot stones to cupping and a scalp massage. When The Green O opens, they’ll set up a massage table in the forest, offering rubdowns with essential oils and guided meditation.

Resort Food? Not a chance While people originally come to Paws Up for the nonstop activities, the resort sets the precedence for extraordinary food with chefs hailing from lauded French Laundry and a sommelier from The Allison Inn & Spa in Oregon’s wine country. I devoured pancakes loaded with local huckleberries and toasted hazelnuts, rich soups infused with brown butter and in-season vegetables, and local game immersed in unexpected sauces such as a curry jus. The staff also works to create special moments for guests – anything from fancy hot chocolate delivered to your accommodations when weather cancels an activity to an elaborate wine pairing in your pajamas after a long travel day. One of my favorite moments was sitting in front of the grand fireplace in Pomp restaurant, as a house ‘s’moreologist’ schooled me on how to create perfectly golden s’mores stuffed with gourmet ingredients.

Stuart Thurlkill. Discover the sweet details of 'S'moreology'.

That same culinary drive will continue at The Green O with Executive Chef Brandon Cunningham, who has the luxury of tailoring his menu to a small audience of no more than 24. “I can take a more curated and thoughtful approach, like making sausages in-house,” says Cunningham, adding that he hopes to get know guests before and during their stay, so he can cater to their specific tastes or surprise them with something new to try. (Maybe, black garlic ice cream?) Expect Cunningham to use the natural surroundings too, from offering guests scorching river rocks to skewer meats at the table to presenting a cold dish on fresh fallen snow. “I want to put Montana and The Green O on the culinary map.”

In another year of preferred social distancing, The Green O will deliver on seclusion without sacrificing the luxuries and joys of vacation.

For more information, visit thegreeno.com.