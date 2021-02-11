9 Valentine’s Day gifts that give good glow

Give them the gifts of beauty, wellness and unique fragrances for Valentine's Day.

With the most romantic day of the year just around the corner, now is the time to surprise your loved one with a gift that simply makes them feel more beautiful. Explore nine INDULGE-approved gifts that are guaranteed to grant a glow and pamper the one you love.

Spa Treatment - The Ritz-Carlton Spa, South Beach

Ritz-Carlton South Beach.

If you and ‘bae’ want to experience a relaxing day of self-care as a couple, the Ritz-Carlton South Beach’s newly renovated state-of-the-art spa has the top therapists in the city, for a day of pure pampering.We suggest the Timeless Capsule experience, during which you’ll enjoy two treatment chairs, including the Fusion Massage Chair (which immerses your head in high fidelity sound set to stimulating video imagery) and the Zero Gravity Chair that positions the body to induce a sense of weightlessness by elevating the feet to the same level as the heart, leaving you stress-free and energized. Call 1-786-276-4090 to book

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris- Fragrance Wardrobe

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris.

Perfect for the perfume aficionado, this eight-piece collection set is somewhat genius in the way it allows one to discover the fragrances of the brand. This specific set includes an assortment of Maison Francis’ selection of top selling scents that are not only elegant in their packaging, but truly delicious, romantic, playful and rich. Available at En Avance, Miami Design District

Kevyn Aucoin - Iconic Red Unforgettable Lip Trio

Kevin Aucoin.

Roses are red….and a good crimson color for the lip will never leave you blue. Plus, it never goes out of style. So, if baby loves makeup, this brand boasts some of highest-quality products reflecting the commitment to beauty of its late founder. The collection’s shades of Bloodroses, Infinite and Fatal are unique in that each has its own finish: matte, crème and shine, for the red lip of your dreams. Available at Blue Mercury, Coconut Grove

Carthusia - Mediterraneo

Carthusia.

Missing traveling abroad? Each ingredient in this bottle is sourced from Capri, sending the wearer to the coast of Italy via sense of smell. Blending the quintessentially Italian fragrance MVPs lemon and bergamot, Mediterraneo is a fresh and versatile fragrance that’s great for every day, which is true of all the of the brand’s fragrances. In fact, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was a fan and wore one of its scents on her wedding day to JFK. Available at mozzafiato.com

Acqua di Parma - Shave Kit

Acqua di Parma.

Can’t decide what to spoil him with? Acqua di Parma is a favorite for men across the globe, so this may have solved all of your problems. The iconic yellow bag boasts a shaving cream and the aftershave emulsion both in a convenient 40 mL travel size, and a travel size 20 mL Colonia Eau de Cologne for the perfect finishing touch to his look. Available at Acqua di Parma, Brickell City Centre

111Skin - Cryo De-Puffing Edit

111Skin.

Say buh-bye to facial bloat! Designed to stimulate microcirculation, reduce water retention and encourage hydration, this set comes with the best tool ever created by master aesthetician Joanna Czech. The tool offers superhero-level skills in reducing water retention, lymphatic drainage and stimulating microcirculation of the skin. When combined with the face mask, eye mask and eye duo, these cooling metal definers work to tone, tighten and sculpt the skin. Available at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bal Harbour Shops

La Prairie - Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvenation

La Prairie.

Swiss excellence at its finest is paired with craftsmanship and science in this brand-new must-have item. The month-long intensive treatment visibly rejuvenates the skin, helping compensate for the loss of hydration and collagen that comes with age. Its potent peptides are further enhanced with ingredients like the Exclusive Cellular Complex and specific signaling molecules to re-awaken skin and reverse visible signs of aging. Available for pre-order at laprairie.com

Skinney Medspa & Coolsculpting at Saks- Hydra Facial

Spoil your partner with a miracle treatment that cleanses, hydrates and nourishes the skin, working miracles on common facial issues like acne, skin tone/texture and oily complexions. Available at the Skinney Medspa at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bal Harbour Shops.

Biography - Few Words Shave Drops

Biography

If your boyfriend is in need of smoother after-shave skin that does not include bumps, irritation and ingrown hairs, look no further than this richly conditioning shave oil that protects both hair and skin alike. Soothing and nourishing actives add a supple aspect to the delicate facial dermis, for skin that is touchable and ready for a day of close encounters. Available at Circular Gallery, Ironside.