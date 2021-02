Read Next

While on a charity trip to his native Haiti in 2010, the last minute decision to go to dinner instead of checking in to the hotel where he often stayed, saved Dieuveny “DJ” Jean Louis’ life. That January 12th, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the small island, resulting in the deaths of an estimated 250,000 Haitians, including the 800 guests who were in the same hotel as Louis. That experience pushed him to take a leap of faith into the highly-competitive liquor industry and follow his dream of creating the world’s first ultra-premium, unflavored vodka. “Having my life spared inspired me to come up with the name, Toast, because every day above ground is a good reason to toast to life,” he says emphatically. “But I didn’t want another vodka to have with mixers, I wanted it to stand on its own.”

Louis was born in Haiti and moved to West Palm Beach at age 10, where he excelled as a guitarist at church and in school. By age 14 he was collaborating with musicians producing tracks. This turned into a lucrative business and by 21 was part of the Miami nightlife and entertainment industry. He eventually had a music production, event management and concert promotion company, mingling in celebrity circles that included Pitbull and Rick Ross. Louis is also a restaurateur, whose restaurant group owns Kuba Cabana in Doral and Heaven, which is also opening in Doral..