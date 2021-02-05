Pérez Art Museum Miami celebrates the art + soul of the African American community

Previous acquisitions, like this piece by artist Ebony G. Patterson, have been made possible by money raised for the Fund for African American Art during PAMM's Art + Soul event.

Pandemic or not, you can’t keep a good virtual party down. February is normally peak gala and events season in South Florida but given the current circumstances, most organizations behind these grand occasions have pivoted to online gatherings to help raise funds and keep supporters engaged. Pérez Art Museum Miami hosts two of the season’s most anticipated of these annual events, the first happening Saturday evening with a program that reflects the times we live in.

Scroll down for a link to purchase tickets to PAMM's annual celebration of African American art and culture.

Tune in online to the eighth anniversary of the Fund for African American Art at Pérez Art Museum Miami’s Art + Soul event on February 6, 2021 at 7pm. General celebration tickets can be found here for those interested in doing their part to raise money for the museum’s Fund for African American Art, a fund that allows the museum to purchase works by Black artists for its permanent collection, which is ever expanding to represent Miami’s culturally diverse community. Previous acquisitions have included works by Faith Ringgold, Ebony G. Patterson, Terry Adkins, Theresa Chromati, Ed Clark, Lorraine O’Grady, and more.

Photo Lazaro Llanes. Franklin Sirmans and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at last year's event.





THE HEART OF ART + SOUL

Art + Soul offers a chance to celebrate Black art, and further solidifies the museum’s dedication to showcasing Black contemporary artists — something that has always been at the heart of PAMM’s mission.

Photo by Kellie Walsh. Marcus Samuelsson.

The reimagined virtual event will feature a live reveal of the fund’s new art acquisitions and a conversation with the event’s honoree, Marcus Samuelsson, the acclaimed chef and co-owner of Red Rooster Harlem and Red Rooster Overtown (and former INDULGE cover star), who also specially designed a menu to be delivered to guests’ homes with champagne, wine from Black-owned wineries, and other surprises for those who already purchased sold out dinner tickets.

