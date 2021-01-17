Omakase master Yasu Tanaka serves up the trendy sushi experience at his new spot at MIA Market

The nigiri-focused sushi concept marks the latest culinary experience to join MIA Market’s recently revamped list of delicious offerings.

If keeping abreast of cool food moments happening in South Florida is your thing, then you probably have heard of the man behind one of the most buzzed about omakase experiences in town. The Japanese phrase that translates to ‘I’ll leave it up to you,’ gives the chef full reign over what will be served piece-by-piece during the usually 12-21 course journey—and chef Yasu Tanaka is a more than qualified guide.

Having spent years at The Den, the private room at South Beach’s Azabu, Chef Yasu ended 2020 with exclusive news of his own — the opening of Sushi Yasu Tanaka By Masumura, his new spot at Miami Design District’s MIA Market (formerly St. Roch Market). Together with his wife Michelle, he decided to create a casual destination where diners can discover a delicious personal homage to his Japanese culture, paired with his true love for Miami, the city in which he and Michelle chose to call home.

Chef Yasu Tanaka.

The restaurant draws inspiration from Tanaka’s passion for sharing the culture and inviting hospitality of his home country, Japan. During a recent trip to Japan, Yasu connected with family for inspiration and sourced products including the fish they will serve, traditional ceramic plateware and decor to make it a truly authentic experience.

Chef Yasu says, “I was fortunate to be able to receive advice from my father, who is the 5th generation owner of a family owned watch repair company called Masumura. He has never forced us to take it over. Instead, he supported our passions and insisted we chase our dreams. I wanted to inherit the history of the business in some way, which is why we named this Masumura.”

Having developed a friendship with two of his regular patrons at The Den Cecile Tanguis, Head of Design and Operations at MIA Market, and another top name at the new food destination, Chef Yasu let them know that he was looking to expand his brand. “I mentioned to them that I was looking for a place to host a pop-up,” he says, “and this is when things with MIA Market started to move forward. They were incredibly supportive and willing to help in any way to bring our vision to fruition. I was not thinking of opening my own permanent restaurant until sometime in the future, but I was confident in their abilities as partners and decided to become part of their team.”

NEW YEAR, NEW MENU

Diners can choose between Chef Yasu's complete omakase dinner or the restaurant's a la carte menu featuring and array of sushi options.

Chef Yasu will be incorporating omakase platters showcasing his choice of nigiri along with a small dish set to vary weekly (guests can also expect special collaboration dinners throughout 2021). The menu includes a variety of platters including the Tuna Special for $48 and includes 8 pieces of various cuts of tuna including Akami, Zuke, Chu-toro, O-Toro, O-Toro Aburi, Charcoal Aburi Toro, and Tuna Mak. A Salmon Special is also available for $35 and includes 7 pieces of Salmon, Zuke Salmon, Aburi Spicy Mayo, Aburi Salmon, Double Smoked Salmon, Salmon Maki.

If you prefer to skip the full (and filling) omakase experience, stop by simply for the a la carte menu. Offering two types of sushi rice — one made with Akazu (sake lees) and one made with Yonezu (rice) — Chef Yasu makes a fresh batch every two hours to ensure visitors dine on the freshest items available. Nigiri and Sashimi a la Carte options range in price from $4 to $15, with add-ons like Wagyu and quail egg for $12. Hand rolls can be made from any of their ingredients and fresh wasabi is shaved to order.

Whatever his guests’ dictate, Chef Yasu’s mission is to make sure the flavors will keep them coming back. “Serving great quality sushi is, of course, a priority,” he says, “but I hope that we are able to deliver a special experience that comes from our hearts.”

Sushi Yasu Tanaka By Masumura is located on the 2nd level of Miami Design District’s Palm Court (up the escalators) at 140 Northeast 39th Street, Suite 241, Miami, FL 33137. For more information, please visit www.miamarket.com.